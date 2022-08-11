Harlan’s McLendon gets offer from Tusculum

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

Harlan senior guard Kaleb McLendon recently got an offer from Tusculum College.

McLendon has been a three-year starter for the Green Dragons and has scored 930 career points in four seasons.

Last season, McLendon averaged 10 points per game for Harlan (22-11).

In 2021, he had an 11.5 average for the 17-6 Green Dragons.

Kaleb averaged 9.7 for the 13-17 Dragons in 2020.

McLendon was able to stay back one season due to Covid-19 regulations.

Derrick Akal coaches Harlan.