Harlan’s McLendon gets offer from Tusculum
Published 5:30 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022
BY PAUL LUNSFORD
Contributing Writer
Harlan senior guard Kaleb McLendon recently got an offer from Tusculum College.
McLendon has been a three-year starter for the Green Dragons and has scored 930 career points in four seasons.
Last season, McLendon averaged 10 points per game for Harlan (22-11).
In 2021, he had an 11.5 average for the 17-6 Green Dragons.
Kaleb averaged 9.7 for the 13-17 Dragons in 2020.
McLendon was able to stay back one season due to Covid-19 regulations.
Derrick Akal coaches Harlan.