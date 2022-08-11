Harlan’s McLendon gets offer from Tusculum

Published 5:30 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Harlan guard Kaleb McLendon attempted a 3-pointer in a game at Harlan County last season. McLendon was recently contacted by Tusculum College to continue his basketball career further. (Photo by Jon Dickenson)

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

Harlan senior guard Kaleb McLendon recently got an offer from Tusculum College.

McLendon has been a three-year starter for the Green Dragons and has scored 930 career points in four seasons.

Last season, McLendon averaged 10 points per game for Harlan (22-11).

In 2021, he had an 11.5 average for the 17-6 Green Dragons.

Kaleb averaged 9.7 for the 13-17 Dragons in 2020.

McLendon was able to stay back one season due to Covid-19 regulations.

Derrick Akal coaches Harlan.

