Harlan man indicted for abuse of child

A Harlan man has been indicted on charges including first-degree criminal abuse victim under 12 years of age after allegedly causing physical injury to a juvenile.

Brandon Caldwell, 31, was arrested on Thursday by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the three-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on July 20th on or about May 25th, Caldwell intentionally caused physical injury to an individual under the age of 12 by striking the juvenile on the back, buttocks, and legs multiple times with a belt and buckle, causing deep bruising.

The indictment states Caldwell created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to two juveniles on or about May 25th.

Caldwell was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal abuse victim under 12 years of age and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Caldwell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $4,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Anthony Alsup, 37, of Pennington Gap, VA, was arrested on Saturday by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the citation, Reynolds and Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Ferguson performed a traffic stop they observed leaving a residence known for drug activity. Deputies made contact with Alsup, the driver of the vehicle. Alsup was unable to provide proof of insurance. The deputies also determined the temporary tag on the vehicle had been forged, displaying an incorrect expiration date. The tag did not match the vehicle. Alsup consented to a search, which located a black pouch in the driver’s side door compartment. The pouch contained multiple needles, a spoon with white residue, empty baggies, a glass pipe, and a baggie containing a hard, black substance believed to be heroin. Police also located a digital scale.

Alsup was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance care, no registration plates, and display of an illegal/altered registration plate. Alsup was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

• Billy Brock, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by a Harlan City Police officer on Sunday. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Donald Riechman, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested on Aug. 2nd by the Kentucky State Police. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Riechman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

• Marlana Lewis, 28, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police on Aug. 2. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

• Paul Buell, 39, of Wallins, was arrested on Aug. 2nd by the Harlan City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain insurance, and instructional permit violations. Buell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

• Rhonda Duggar, 43, of Harlan, was arrested on Aug. 2nd by the Loyall City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and failure to notify the Department of Transportation address change. Duggar was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.