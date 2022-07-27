Harlan County records 116 new COVID cases

Published 10:40 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Joe Asher

Harlan County saw the number of new Covid-19 cases increase over the last week, following a trend along with the rest of the state.

According to the Harlan County Health Department, there were 116 new cases recorded in the area from July 18- July 24, which is up from 74 new cases reported in the county the previous week of July 11-July 17. The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Harlan County was 10,004 as of Monday.

According to the state’s weekly Covid-19 report released on Monday and found at www.chfs.ky.gov, Kentucky saw 15,884 new cases recorded over the last week, as well as 59 Covid-19 related deaths. There were 598 individuals hospitalized due to the virus across the state, with 84 in ICU and 33 on ventilators.

The current incidence rate map found at www.govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 shows Harlan County in the red zone, depicting high levels of Covid-19 in the county. The recommendations for areas with a high level include staying up to date with vaccinations, wearing a well-fitting mask in all indoor public settings including K-12 schools, staying home when sick, following isolation and quarantine guidance if exposed or having Covid-19 symptoms, limiting indoor in-person gatherings, reducing the size of gatherings and encouraging physical distancing. Those at high risk should consider avoiding non-essential indoor public activities. Contact your healthcare provider to inquire about preventative treatments.

The state’s positivity rate was 19.11 percent as of Monday.

More News Main

Harlan Dairy Queen sustains minimal damage from fire

Evarts man charged with strangulation, imprisonment

Covid is again spreading throughout Kentucky

Evarts considers updating water ordinance

Print Article