Boeley moves to LCA as his recruitment heats up

If a quarterback preparing for his high school junior season has the attention of former No. 1 NFL draft pick Tim Couch, a record-setting quarterback at Kentucky, then he must be special.

Lexington Christian Academy’s Cutter Boley has 13 scholarship offers, including Kentucky and Alabama. He throw for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games at LaRue County last year and ran for 245 yards and five more scores. He’s transferred to LCA for his final two high school seasons.

“He is a big kid at 6-6. I have watched him throw and he has a phenomenal arm. He’s just going to keep getting better,” Couch said.

Couch’s son, Chase, is a 6-5, 240-pound sophomore defensive lineman at LCA.

“I have definitely watched some Tim Couch highlights. I know all about him,” Boley said. “I have talked to him a few times. Obviously he performed at a very high level and I would love to pick his brain all I can.”

Boley’s offer list also includes Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Louisville, Purdue, Missouri, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Kansas and Eastern Kentucky. He’s also been to Clemson several times along with other schools.

He said his move to LCA was a “business decision” and he had “nothing but love” for LaRue County,

“This just suits me better to get ready for the next level. The competition level will be even better and prepare me the best for college,” Boley said. “I have nothing but love for LaRue football and the coaches.”

Boley averaged 13 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season for LaRue and plans to also play basketball at LCA.

“I probably have more of a passion for football but I also love basketball,” he said.

His father, Scott, was an all-state basketball player at LaRue County and played in the 1987 and 1988 state tourney where his team lost to Clay County and Richie Farmer each year. Cutter Boley’s sister, Erin, was the first 3,000-point scorer at Elizabethtown, a Kentucky Gatorade Player of Year, Kentucky’s 2016 Miss Basketball and a McDonald’s All-American.

“I don’t think my dad and sister would ever let me give up football,” Boley joked. “But in any sport, I am a very hard competitor. I am kind of like my sister. She had that grit. I play with a lot of heart.

“I am a true pro-style quarterback. I can run but that’s not my first option. I am a true pocket passer who just is not afraid to run if that’s what it takes.”

He admits recruiting has been a roller coaster from the time he got his first offer from Ole Miss to the Alabama offer. He’s not close to narrowing his list but admits he’s been to Kentucky “a lot” and has met with new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

“I really like him. He has a little different demeanor than (2021 UK offensive coordinator Liam) Coen. Coen was young and a cool guy. Scangarello is more mellow but still cool to talk to. I love talking to him. He knows what he’s doing. The other UK quarterbacks say he is the quarterback whisperer because he knows so much about the game.”

Boley grew up a Kentucky fan and while he knows he has to make a recruiting decision with his head and not his heart, he says his love for UK football won’t get “completely thrown out the window” in recruiting.

“The main thing is I need to fall in love with the school and the people there,” he said. “I know coaches can move around. I am not naive. I want to go to a school with a secure head coach and a program on the rise where I can make great connections and enjoy my career.”

Boley believes LCA could win the Class AA state title. It went 14-1 last year and lost in the Class 2A state title game to Beechwood for the second straight year but beat Boyle County and Pikeville, teams that won state titles, during the regular season.

“We have a good bunch of guys. They are all hard workers and they all love football like me,” he said. “I got a great vibe from this group. We lost some great players off last year’s team but we have some underclassmen ready to fill those roles and I can’t wait for the season to get here.”