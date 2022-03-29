Harlan Track Team Conquers Rivals at Regional Meet

Harlan County High School’s boys and girls track teams dominated Friday when more than a dozen teams came to compete at multi-school meet held at HCHS.

HCHS boys’ team scored 195.5 points to defeat runner-up Williamburg (78.5 points), third place Letcher Central (73 points) and many other schools from near and far across the region.

HCHS girls’ team scored 148.5 points to best runner-up South Laurel (118.5 points) and third place Leslie County (115.5 points).

“It was a beautiful though cold night at Harlan County,” HCHS Track Coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “Thanks to all who braved the chill and congratulations to team and individual winners.”

Event 1 Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Harlan County 12:03.15 10 1) #45 Farley, Summer 12 2) #55 Key, Riley 12 3) #56 Lunsford, Peyton 09 4) #61 Taulbee, Leah 12

2 Williamsburg 12:16.25 8 1) #210 Warren, Heaven 11 2) #199 Lawson, McKenzie 11 3) #202 Meadors, Emma 09 4) #204 Powers, Emaly 10

3 Harlan 12:23.86 6 1) #27 Pace, Mia 11 2) #25 Middleton, Claire 09 3) #34 Wynn, Abigail 11 4) #30 Schwenke, Chloe 10

4 South Laurel 12:26.16 5 1) #165 Greer, Tiffany 11 2) #176 Tapscott, Hannah 09 3) #171 Kersey, Devan 10 4) #172 Lainhart, Skylar 10

5 Harlan County ‘B’ x13:24.31 1) #46 Garrett, Lainey 11 2) #52 Jones, Kylie 09 3) #54 Kelly, Olivia 10 4) #42 Day, Sophie 09

6 Middlesboro 13:38.12 4 1) #125 Fleet, Hannah 08 2) #127 Higgins, Sierra 10 3) #129 Hoskins, Tilly 07 4) #130 Keith, Kamryn 11

Event 2 Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

1 South Laurel 8:59.15 10 1) #514 Stanko, Will 11 2) #509 McCowan, Will 12 3) #508 Lewis, Riley 10 4) #503 Fee, Josh 12

2 Letcher County Central 9:15.24 8 1) #447 Ramsey, Gavin 08 2) #438 Branham, Trevor 12 3) #443 Kiser, Nathan 09 4) #446 Polly, Javier 12

3 Williamsburg 9:25.38 6 1) #553 Baird, Nick 11 2) #558 Ellis, Evan 07 3) #557 Ellis, Danny 10 4) #575 Schwarz, Robel 11

4 Harlan County 9:27.81 5 1) #365 Joseph, Daniel 12 2) #371 Schwenke, Caleb 09 3) #372 Schwenke, Jacob 08 4) #380 Yeary, Andrew 11

5 Bell County 9:36.81 4 1) #304 Arno, James 11 2) #318 Miracle, Nathan 11 3) #321 Stewart, Nicholas 08 4) #322 Woodring, Johanan 11

6 Pineville 10:36.85 3 1) #483 Hoskins, Cameron 10 2) #494 Williams, Alex 11 3) #491 Stone, Anthony 10 4) #485 Lambert, John 11

7 Middlesboro 10:38.99 2 1) #462 Delph, Kameron 08 2) #470 Osbourne, Ashton 11 3) #469 Martin, Drew 11 4) #472 Raney, Trevor 09

8 Harlan County ‘B’ x11:03.99 1) #337 Allen, Jeremiah 11 2) #348 Craig, Caden 08 3) #374 Sergent, Drew 08 4) #377 Smith, Hunter 10

9 Leslie County 11:09.99 1 1) #412 Bramble, Paton 07 2) #416 Collins, Chance 08 3) #421 Hensley, Danney 11 4) #413 Buckle, Matthew 11

Event 3 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 # 97 Napier, Ava 08 Leslie Count 18.45 1 10

2 # 59 Phillips, Paige 11 Harlan Count 19.49 1 8

3 # 64 Ballou, Mason 12 Jenkins High 19.56 1 6

4 # 126 Hatfield, Haven 12 Middlesboro 19.72 1 5

5 # 187 Stone, Abby 11 Whitley Coun 19.74 1 4

6 # 5 Clouse, Jasmine 11 Bell County 22.09 2 3

7 # 132 Partin, Thalia 08 Middlesboro 22.13 2 2

8 # 170 Jackson, Emma 09 South Laurel 23.63 1 1

9 # 112 Scheeler, Story 09 Letcher Coun 28.69 2

Event 4 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 # 381 Yeary, Matt 12 Harlan Count 18.31 1 10

2 # 477 Woody, Blaine 12 Middlesboro 18.63 1 8

3 # 373 Sergent, Dallas 10 Harlan Count 19.56 1 6

4 # 578 Thomas, Hunter 10 Williamsburg 19.97 1 5

5 # 401 Mills, Brady 10 Knox Central 21.01 2 4

6 # 437 Branham, Keaston 09 Letcher Coun 21.02 1 3

7 # 439 Caudill, Jake 10 Letcher Coun 21.33 2 2

8 # 461 Daniels, Logan 12 Middlesboro 21.36 2 1

9 # 422 Lewis, Grayson 11 Leslie Count 21.59 1

10 # 436 Bolling, Jackson 10 Letcher Coun x22.07 1

11 # 449 Spangler, Nathani 10 Letcher Coun x29.41 1

Event 5 Girls 100 Meter Dash

1 # 168 Hoskins, Gracie 08 South Laurel 13.62 1 10

2 # 169 Hueser, Kyla 11 South Laurel 13.97 3 8

3 # 74 Fain, Jaylynn 10 Knox Central 14.03 2 6

4 # 186 Sears, Valoria 10 Whitley Coun 14.12 1 5

5 # 26 Owens, Emma 11 Harlan 14.13 1 4

6 # 96 Melton, Eden 11 Leslie Count 14.19 1 3

7 # 48 Griffin, Taytum 11 Harlan Count 14.34 4 2

8 # 20 Goodman, Raegan 08 Harlan 14.38 4 1

9 # 44 Eldridge, Emilee 11 Harlan Count 14.45 3

10 # 136 Arnett, Ava 09 Pineville 14.52 5

11 # 119 Ausmus, Ryleigh 10 Middlesboro 14.56 1

12 # 194 Brown, Zoie 11 Williamsburg 14.65 2

13 # 209 Taylor, Madison 12 Williamsburg 14.70 1

14 # 60 Preston, Jaylin 12 Harlan Count x14.71 2

15 # 75 Fisher, Natalie 10 Knox Central 14.76 3

16 # 47 Gray, Addi 08 Harlan Count x14.86 4

17 # 100 Roark, Emily 10 Leslie Count 14.92 2

18 # 36 Barrett, Tori 10 Harlan Count x14.93 4

19 # 207 Ramirez, Arianna 11 Williamsburg x14.99 3

20 # 4 Brooks, Alyssa 12 Bell County 15.00 1

21 # 65 Fields, Alyssa 10 Jenkins High 15.05 3

22 # 141 McQueen, Kadence 09 Pineville 15.12 6

23 # 72 Brock, Layla 08 Knox Central x15.17 4

24 # 31 Schwenke, Willow 12 Harlan x15.29 3

25 # 76 Frost, Isabella 10 Knox Central x15.41 3

26 # 128 Hooks, Amelia 08 Middlesboro 15.48 2 15.474

27 # 43 Deleon, Aliyah 09 Harlan Count x15.48 5 15.480

28 # 21 Jones, Abbie 09 Harlan x15.52 2

29 # 106 Anderson, Lily 10 Letcher Coun 15.62 5

30 # 13 Nolan, Lily 10 Bell County 15.71 5

31 # 53 Karst, Ella 10 Harlan Count x15.92 1

32 # 166 Harris, Haley 09 South Laurel x16.07 6

33 # 154 Voth, Avery 12 Riverside Ch 16.22 3

34 # 163 Flynn, Emma 09 South Laurel x16.34 6

35 # 87 Asher, Payton 07 Leslie Count x16.44 4

36 # 218 Combs, Amber 08 Knott County 16.62 2

37 # 214 Slone, Makayla Ka 08 Knott County 16.68 5

38 # 217 Collins, Kailyn 08 Knott County x16.79 4

39 # 223 Mattox, Judy 10 Williamsburg x16.99 4

40 # 215 Miller, Kyara 08 Knott County x17.19 5

41 # 149 Nolan, Sydney 09 Red Bird 17.89 6

42 # 185 Price, Hailey 11 Whitley Coun 18.32 2

43 # 103 Steele, Sherridan 07 Leslie Count x21.29 5

Event 6 Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 # 359 Hopkins, Demarco 12 Harlan Count 11.91 2 10 11.902

2 # 366 Kelly, Luke 09 Harlan Count 11.91 4 8 11.909

3 # 364 Jordan, Thomas 11 Harlan Count x12.00 1

4 # 534 Haynes, Samuel 11 Whitley Coun 12.18 3 6

5 # 345 Carr, Luke 12 Harlan Count x12.32 3

6 # 320 Reed, Gage 11 Bell County 12.41 1 5

7 # 576 Shannon, Martin 11 Williamsburg 12.64 2 4

8 # 545 Sawyers, Matthew 11 Whitley Coun 12.84 1 3

9 # 549 Steely, Ryan 10 Whitley Coun x12.85 3

10 # 474 Sturgill, Tyler 11 Middlesboro 12.86 2 2

11 # 492 Thompson, Zyler 11 Pineville 12.93 1 1

12 # 507 Larkey, Gage 10 South Laurel 12.95 4

13 # 538 Parson, Canaan 10 Whitley Coun x12.99 3

14 # 561 Goodin, Nate 08 Williamsburg 13.04 5

15 # 457 Beck, Jeremiah 09 Middlesboro 13.11 1

16 # 338 Alred, Darren 10 Harlan Count x13.13 5

17 # 433 Witt, Gage 11 Leslie Count 13.23 4

18 # 391 Mosley, Gavin 08 Knott County 13.39 4

19 # 537 Miracle, Tyler 11 Whitley Coun x13.44 2

20 # 390 Hall, Peyton 11 Knott County 13.48 2

21 # 584 Shepherd, Preston 08 Knott County x13.53 3

22 # 587 Stamper, Dawson 11 Knott County x13.54 1

23 # 512 Newton, Liam 08 South Laurel 13.65 1

24 # 401 Mills, Brady 10 Knox Central 13.70 5

25 # 465 Lightfoot, Deandr 09 Middlesboro x13.76 4

26 # 386 Pettyjohn, Donova 12 Jenkins High 13.79 1

27 # 481 Beverly, Jon 10 Pineville 13.93 6 13.921

28 # 517 Sturgill, Caleb 07 South Laurel x13.93 6 13.930

29 # 523 Andrews, Jaxon 11 Whitley Coun x14.23 5

30 # 550 Strickland, Dusti 10 Whitley Coun x14.36 4

31 # 501 Bui, Eton 12 South Laurel x14.39 5

32 # 423 Melton, Ming 10 Leslie Count 14.63 3

33 # 389 Sexton, Bradyn 09 Jenkins High 14.67 2

34 # 533 Grubb, Judson 09 Whitley Coun x14.75 4

35 # 420 Gilbert, Dalton 11 Leslie Count x15.26 5

36 # 307 Brummett, Dakota 11 Bell County 15.56 2

37 # 479 Akers, Luke 11 Pineville x15.61 3

38 # 430 Sizemore, Logan 10 Leslie Count x15.98 6

39 # 526 Davis, Ryan 07 Whitley Coun x16.23 4

40 # 418 Garlic, Damien 07 Leslie Count x17.40 5

— # 406 Smith, Jacob 10 Knox Central FS 2

— # 402 Mills, Braydon 10 Knox Central FS 3

Event 7 Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

1 South Laurel 1:55.84 1 10 1) #156 Bales, Autumn 12 2) #169 Hueser, Kyla 11 3) #161 Davis, Ashlyn 12 4) #168 Hoskins, Gracie 08

2 Harlan County 1:57.48 1 8 1) #44 Eldridge, Emilee 11 2) #48 Griffin, Taytum 11 3) #53 Karst, Ella 10 4) #60 Preston, Jaylin 12

3 Jenkins High School 2:01.46 2 6 1) #64 Ballou, Mason 12 2) #65 Fields, Alyssa 10 3) #66 Roark, Hope 10 4) #67 Stewart, Emma 10

4 Middlesboro 2:01.65 1 5 1) #126 Hatfield, Haven 12 2) #128 Hooks, Amelia 08 3) #118 Ausmus, Reagan 10 4) #119 Ausmus, Ryleigh 10

5 Leslie County 2:01.80 1 4 1) #87 Asher, Payton 07 2) #95 Lopez, Hailie 10 3) #101 Sizemore, Jenna 07 4) #88 Banks, Natalie 08

6 Harlan 2:03.26 1 3 1) #31 Schwenke, Willow 12 2) #21 Jones, Abbie 09 3) #22 Jones, Peighton 11 4) #26 Owens, Emma 11

7 Bell County 2:04.15 1 2 1) #4 Brooks, Alyssa 12 2) #5 Clouse, Jasmine 11 3) #11 McGeorge, Lauren 10 4) #13 Nolan, Lily 10

8 Williamsburg 2:04.77 1 1 1) #192 Brandenburg, Ashlyn 08 2) #195 Creekmore, Hannah 09 3) #209 Taylor, Madison 12 4) #194 Brown, Zoie 11

9 Pineville 2:05.32 1 1) #139 Jackson, Abigail 11 2) #146 Wells, Kadyn 10 3) #141 McQueen, Kadence 09 4) #136 Arnett, Ava 09

10 Harlan County ‘B’ x2:12.31 2 1) #39 Clem, Taylor 10 2) #36 Barrett, Tori 10 3) #47 Gray, Addi 08 4) #43 Deleon, Aliyah 09

11 Knox Central 2:13.82 2 1) #78 Hubbard, Johnna 11 2) #81 Morales, Olivia 08 3) #85 Sparks, Mercedes 07 4) #82 Partin, Ivy 12

12 Leslie County ‘B’ x2:22.55 2 1) #97 Napier, Ava 08 2) #99 Ostrander, Gabriella 09 3) #100 Roark, Emily 10 4) #102 Smith, Hayley 08

Event 8 Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

1 Harlan County 1:39.79 1 10 1) #345 Carr, Luke 12 2) #359 Hopkins, Demarco 12 3) #366 Kelly, Luke 09 4) #364 Jordan, Thomas 11

2 Letcher County Central 1:40.01 2 8 1) #439 Caudill, Jake 10 2) #440 Combs, Peyton 10

3) #442 Hall, Kasey 11 4) #445 Matthews, Isaac 10 3 Harlan 1:40.68 2 6 1) #323 Akal, Darius 10 2) #334 McLendon, Kyler 11 3) #331 Gist, Johann 12 4) #324 Akal, Jordan 12

4 Whitley County 1:41.13 2 5 1) #541 Powell, Cooper 11 2) #540 Paul, Cooper 12 3) #524 Bisschop, Bradley 11 4) #580 Reynolds, Ashton 11

5 South Laurel 1:45.52 1 4 1) #505 Greer, Chris 12 2) #503 Fee, Josh 12 3) #509 McCowan, Will 12 4) #515 Steele, Jeremy 11

6 Harlan County ‘B’ x1:45.65 2 1) #349 Crain, Austin 11 2) #347 Collett, Hunter 11 3) #368 Mchargue, Cooper 11 4) #338 Alred, Darren 10

7 Williamsburg 1:46.69 1 3 1) #564 Hatcher, Cade 11 2) #571 Prewitt, Cooper 09 3) #566 Lowrie, Landon 09 4) #572 Rainwater, Jayden 12

8 Pineville 1:46.72 1 2 1) #489 Short, Trevor 11 2) #494 Williams, Alex 11 3) #479 Akers, Luke 11 4) #492 Thompson, Zyler 11

9 Middlesboro 1:47.60 2 1 1) #463 Helton, Bailey 12 2) #467 Logan, Richard 11 3) #461 Daniels, Logan 12 4) #457 Beck, Jeremiah 09

10 Jenkins High School 1:48.52 2 1) #383 Gibson, Gavin 09 2) #384 Hayes, Aiden 08 3) #385 Morris, Matt 10 4) #386 Pettyjohn, Donovan 12

11 Knox Central 1:48.62 1 1:48.611 1) #401 Mills, Brady 10 2) #395 Brown, Tucker 10 3) #398 Lambo, Logan 12 4) #406 Smith, Jacob 10

12 Williamsburg ‘B’ x1:48.62 2 1:48.612 1) #576 Shannon, Martin 11 2) #573 Rose, Max 10 3) #569 Meddles, Chase 07 4) #568 Meadors, Eli 08

13 Bell County 1:48.84 1 1) #322 Woodring, Johanan 11 2) #313 Green, Hayden 10 3) #314 Hampton, Elijah 08 4) #318 Miracle, Nathan 11

14 South Laurel ‘B’ x1:50.76 1 1) #506 Hurley, Andrew 10 2) #516 Steele, Joshua 09 3) #507 Larkey, Gage 10 4) #513 Spitser, Riley 09

15 Leslie County 2:11.45 1 1) #430 Sizemore, Logan 10 2) #424 Nightingale, Conner 10 3) #427 Perry, Adrian 10 4) #425 Osborne, Joe 07

Event 9 Girls 1600 Meter Run

1 # 56 Lunsford, Peyton 09 Harlan Count 6:06.30 10

2 # 90 Buckle, Caroline 11 Leslie Count 6:15.48 8

3 # 110 Crawford, Heather 09 Letcher Coun 6:36.22 6

4 # 179 Cupp, Abigail 08 Whitley Coun 6:43.72 5

5 # 176 Tapscott, Hannah 09 South Laurel 6:44.66 4

6 # 107 Bentley, Heidi 10 Letcher Coun 6:52.28 3

7 # 7 Hickey, Kaylin 11 Bell County 6:57.08 2

8 # 198 Fields, Ryan 10 Williamsburg 6:58.29 1

9 # 165 Greer, Tiffany 11 South Laurel 6:58.89

10 # 42 Day, Sophie 09 Harlan Count 7:12.14

11 # 52 Jones, Kylie 09 Harlan Count x7:23.18

12 # 30 Schwenke, Chloe 10 Harlan 7:23.83

13 # 61 Taulbee, Leah 12 Harlan Count x7:30.57

14 # 54 Kelly, Olivia 10 Harlan Count x7:32.97

15 # 57 Lunsford, Taylor 11 Harlan Count x7:35.38

16 # 125 Fleet, Hannah 08 Middlesboro 7:50.03

17 # 112 Scheeler, Story 09 Letcher Coun x7:54.19

18 # 117 Pennington, Arabe 11 Lynn Camp 7:54.31

19 # 46 Garrett, Lainey 11 Harlan Count x8:02.65

20 # 95 Lopez, Hailie 10 Leslie Count 8:44.17

21 # 91 Campbell, McKenna 09 Leslie Count x9:03.71

22 # 40 Coots, Kaydie 09 Harlan Count x9:30.86

Event 10 Boys 1600 Meter Run

1 # 518 Tapscott, Jacob 11 South Laurel 4:27.65 1 10

2 # 316 Miracle, Caden 11 Bell County 4:28.28 1 8

3 # 514 Stanko, Will 11 South Laurel 4:54.27 1 6

4 # 365 Joseph, Daniel 12 Harlan Count 5:12.42 1 5

5 # 557 Ellis, Danny 10 Williamsburg 5:14.43 1 4

6 # 575 Schwarz, Robel 11 Williamsburg 5:17.96 2 3

7 # 539 Partin, Connor 11 Whitley Coun 5:20.22 1 2

8 # 380 Yeary, Andrew 11 Harlan Count 5:20.54 1 1

9 # 438 Branham, Trevor 12 Letcher Coun 5:31.97 1

10 # 385 Morris, Matt 10 Jenkins High 5:33.69 1

11 # 553 Baird, Nick 11 Williamsburg x5:35.19 2

12 # 586 Hale, Andy 08 Knott County 5:36.32 1

13 # 443 Kiser, Nathan 09 Letcher Coun 5:40.04 1

14 # 532 Grubb, Joshua 09 Whitley Coun 5:42.72 1

15 # 535 Logan, Tanner 07 Whitley Coun x5:44.65 2

16 # 558 Ellis, Evan 07 Williamsburg x5:46.65 2

17 # 508 Lewis, Riley 10 South Laurel x5:47.24 2

18 # 371 Schwenke, Caleb 09 Harlan Count x5:48.60 2

19 # 372 Schwenke, Jacob 08 Harlan Count x5:49.73 1

20 # 411 Banks, Jacoby 12 Leslie Count 5:50.70 1

21 # 384 Hayes, Aiden 08 Jenkins High 5:51.17 1

22 # 462 Delph, Kameron 08 Middlesboro 6:00.79 2

23 # 495 Sintayehu, Nahom 12 Red Bird 6:01.93 1

24 # 416 Collins, Chance 08 Leslie Count 6:03.72 2

25 # 563 Hale, Tucker 07 Williamsburg x6:03.97 2

26 # 355 Gross, Luther 09 Harlan Count x6:12.49 2

27 # 502 Epperson, Lucas 08 South Laurel x6:14.76 2

28 # 374 Sergent, Drew 08 Harlan Count x6:16.22 2

29 # 469 Martin, Drew 11 Middlesboro 6:16.49 2

30 # 337 Allen, Jeremiah 11 Harlan Count x6:17.34 2

31 # 353 Epperson, Lucas 12 Harlan Count x6:18.77 1

32 # 350 Crain, Braxton 09 Harlan Count x6:22.43 2

33 # 435 Bell, Noah 09 Letcher Coun x6:23.78 2

34 # 483 Hoskins, Cameron 10 Pineville 6:27.83 2

35 # 377 Smith, Hunter 10 Harlan Count x6:34.20 2

36 # 310 Eldridge, Landon 09 Bell County 6:37.45 2

37 # 302 Payne, Corey 07 Barbourville 6:41.84 1

38 # 394 Brown, Daktoa 08 Knox Central 7:24.11 1

39 # 581 Slone, Dristian 11 Knott County 8:05.54 1

40 # 466 Lin, Sammie 07 Middlesboro x8:08.61 2

41 # 348 Craig, Caden 08 Harlan Count x9:04.78 2

Event 11 Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

1 Harlan County 55.79 1 10

1) #53 Karst, Ella 10 2) #44 Eldridge, Emilee 11

3) #48 Griffin, Taytum 11 4) #60 Preston, Jaylin 12

2 Leslie County 57.36 1 8

1) #87 Asher, Payton 07 2) #103 Steele, Sherridan 07

3) #101 Sizemore, Jenna 07 4) #94 Huff, Maddie 08

3 Knox Central 58.30 1 6

1) #75 Fisher, Natalie 10 2) #74 Fain, Jaylynn 10

3) #76 Frost, Isabella 10 4) #80 Mills, Kaylee 07

4 Middlesboro 58.62 1 5

1) #126 Hatfield, Haven 12 2) #128 Hooks, Amelia 08

3) #120 Brooks, Kiara 11 4) #119 Ausmus, Ryleigh 10

5 Williamsburg 59.33 1 4

6 South Laurel 1:03.64 1 3

1) #172 Lainhart, Skylar 10 2) #177 Whicker, Autumn 10

3) #171 Kersey, Devan 10 4) #176 Tapscott, Hannah 09

7 Knox Central ‘B’ x1:04.45 2

1) #82 Partin, Ivy 12 2) #83 Patterson, Hailey 11

3) #78 Hubbard, Johnna 11 4) #72 Brock, Layla 08

8 South Laurel ‘B’ x1:08.31 2

1) #163 Flynn, Emma 09 2) #170 Jackson, Emma 09

3) #164 Fugate, Carolyn 09 4) #166 Harris, Haley 09

9 Leslie County ‘B’ x1:16.35 2

1) #97 Napier, Ava 08 2) #102 Smith, Hayley 08

3) #99 Ostrander, Gabriella 09 4) #100 Roark, Emily 10

Event 12 Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

1 Harlan County 46.11 1 10

1) #345 Carr, Luke 12 2) #359 Hopkins, Demarco 12

3) #366 Kelly, Luke 09 4) #364 Jordan, Thomas 11

2 Harlan 47.59 1 8

1) #333 McLendon, Kaleb 12 2) #323 Akal, Darius 10

3) #331 Gist, Johann 12 4) #324 Akal, Jordan 12

3 Whitley County 48.86 1 6

1) #534 Haynes, Samuel 11 2) #542 Queener, Lucas 10

3) #549 Steely, Ryan 10 4) #538 Parson, Canaan 10

4 Letcher County Central 49.02 1 5

1) #436 Bolling, Jackson 10 2) #437 Branham, Keaston 09

3) #439 Caudill, Jake 10 4) #442 Hall, Kasey 11

5 Williamsburg 49.03 1 4

1) #572 Rainwater, Jayden 12 2) #554 Bates, Bronson 12

3) #576 Shannon, Martin 11 4) #569 Meddles, Chase 07

6 Knox Central 49.67 2 3

1) #410 Willoughby, Brenton 11 2) #404 Partin, Steve 10

3) #401 Mills, Brady 10 4) #406 Smith, Jacob 10

7 Middlesboro 50.82 2 2

1) #463 Helton, Bailey 12 2) #467 Logan, Richard 11

3) #470 Osbourne, Ashton 11 4) #474 Sturgill, Tyler 11

8 Pineville 51.07 2 1

1) #489 Short, Trevor 11 2) #481 Beverly, Jon 10

3) #479 Akers, Luke 11 4) #492 Thompson, Zyler 11

9 Harlan County ‘B’ x51.10 2

1) #338 Alred, Darren 10 2) #340 Blas, David 12

3) #343 Brown, Jayce 09 4) #360 Howard, Brayden 10

10 Leslie County 51.93 1

1) #424 Nightingale, Conner 10 2) #423 Melton, Ming 10

3) #427 Perry, Adrian 10 4) #430 Sizemore, Logan 10

11 Williamsburg ‘B’ x53.05 2

1) #568 Meadors, Eli 08 2) #566 Lowrie, Landon 09

3) #564 Hatcher, Cade 11 4) #578 Thomas, Hunter 10

12 South Laurel 53.28 2

1) #501 Bui, Eton 12 2) #519 Trosper, Brady 12

3) #520 Trosper, Bryce 12 4) #507 Larkey, Gage 10

13 South Laurel ‘B’ x54.33 1

1) #506 Hurley, Andrew 10 2) #517 Sturgill, Caleb 07

3) #513 Spitser, Riley 09 4) #512 Newton, Liam 08

14 Whitley County ‘B’ x55.26 2

1) #533 Grubb, Judson 09 2) #537 Miracle, Tyler 11

3) #550 Strickland, Dustin 10 4) #523 Andrews, Jaxon 11

15 Leslie County ‘B’ x1:00.49 1

Event 13 Girls 400 Meter Dash

1 # 168 Hoskins, Gracie 08 South Laurel 1:01.76 1 10

2 # 114 Mabe, Abby 11 Lynn Camp 1:07.66 3 8

3 # 99 Ostrander, Gabrie 09 Leslie Count 1:08.50 1 6

4 # 67 Stewart, Emma 10 Jenkins High 1:10.31 1 5

5 # 121 Bruce, Macy 11 Middlesboro 1:13.08 3 4

6 # 47 Gray, Addi 08 Harlan Count 1:14.77 2 3

7 # 195 Creekmore, Hannah 09 Williamsburg 1:15.00 2 2

8 # 111 Goins, Kelsey 10 Letcher Coun 1:15.10 1 1

9 # 25 Middleton, Claire 09 Harlan 1:15.77 2

10 # 207 Ramirez, Arianna 11 Williamsburg 1:16.40 3

11 # 131 Larew, Kennadi 11 Middlesboro 1:16.51 1

12 # 55 Key, Riley 12 Harlan Count 1:16.56 1

13 # 192 Brandenburg, Ashl 08 Williamsburg x1:19.09 1

14 # 39 Clem, Taylor 10 Harlan Count x1:20.71 2

15 # 138 Howard, Laurel 12 Pineville 1:21.52 2

16 # 177 Whicker, Autumn 10 South Laurel 1:23.40 3

17 # 79 Hurst, Sydney 09 Knox Central 1:24.58 2

18 # 130 Keith, Kamryn 11 Middlesboro x1:25.13 1

19 # 28 Roark, Kaylee 09 Harlan 1:26.37 2

20 # 164 Fugate, Carolyn 09 South Laurel x1:27.10 2

21 # 217 Collins, Kailyn 08 Knott County 1:29.23 3

22 # 218 Combs, Amber 08 Knott County 1:30.23 3

23 # 219 Baker, Kalee 08 Knott County x1:45.80 3

Event 14 Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 # 446 Polly, Javier 12 Letcher Coun 54.52 4 10

2 # 308 Burnett, Cameron 12 Bell County 55.62 3 8

3 # 505 Greer, Chris 12 South Laurel 57.03 1 6

4 # 301 Middleton, Ian 11 Barbourville 57.18 4 5

5 # 447 Ramsey, Gavin 08 Letcher Coun 58.74 1 4

6 # 569 Meddles, Chase 07 Williamsburg 58.85 1 3

7 # 546 Standifer, Alex 11 Whitley Coun 59.30 3 2

8 # 347 Collett, Hunter 11 Harlan Count 59.55 4 1

9 # 368 Mchargue, Cooper 11 Harlan Count 59.98 1

10 # 503 Fee, Josh 12 South Laurel 1:00.74 1

11 # 349 Crain, Austin 11 Harlan Count x1:00.91 1

12 # 540 Paul, Cooper 12 Whitley Coun 1:00.95 4

13 # 506 Hurley, Andrew 10 South Laurel x1:01.22 1

14 # 545 Sawyers, Matthew 11 Whitley Coun x1:01.51 2

15 # 440 Combs, Peyton 10 Letcher Coun x1:01.97 1

16 # 520 Trosper, Bryce 12 South Laurel x1:02.00 2

17 # 537 Miracle, Tyler 11 Whitley Coun x1:02.71 4

18 # 445 Matthews, Isaac 10 Letcher Coun x1:02.78 3

19 # 413 Buckle, Matthew 11 Leslie Count 1:03.14 3

20 # 332 Howard, Brayden 08 Harlan 1:04.71 3

21 # 390 Hall, Peyton 11 Knott County 1:05.50 4

22 # 472 Raney, Trevor 09 Middlesboro 1:06.58 2

23 # 454 Aly, Ahmed 11 Middlesboro 1:06.71 3

24 # 452 Dozier, Caleb 07 Lynn Camp 1:07.86 4

25 # 404 Partin, Steve 10 Knox Central 1:07.87 2

26 # 387 Ratliff, Andrew 08 Jenkins High 1:08.53 2

27 # 484 Lambert, Dalton 11 Pineville 1:08.86 2

28 # 325 Bargo, Evan 10 Harlan 1:09.93 2

29 # 568 Meadors, Eli 08 Williamsburg 1:11.44 2

30 # 393 Brown, Chris 12 Knox Central 1:14.65 5

31 # 427 Perry, Adrian 10 Leslie Count 1:14.77 5

32 # 496 Smith, Jarron 09 Red Bird 1:15.90 3

33 # 591 Mabe, Connor 07 Lynn Camp 1:18.32 4

34 # 526 Davis, Ryan 07 Whitley Coun x1:23.99 3

35 # 397 Hammons, Cody 12 Knox Central x1:30.05 5

Event 15 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 # 187 Stone, Abby 11 Whitley Coun 55.87 10

2 # 158 Cox, Emily 11 South Laurel 56.12 8

3 # 59 Phillips, Paige 11 Harlan Count 59.12 6

4 # 102 Smith, Hayley 08 Leslie Count 1:01.61 5

5 # 75 Fisher, Natalie 10 Knox Central 1:03.24 4

6 # 106 Anderson, Lily 10 Letcher Coun 1:08.45 3

7 # 112 Scheeler, Story 09 Letcher Coun 1:11.82 2

8 # 29 Schewenke, Syd 12 Harlan 1:14.71 1

Event 16 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1 # 381 Yeary, Matt 12 Harlan Count 45.69 1 10

2 # 541 Powell, Cooper 11 Whitley Coun 46.62 1 8

3 # 373 Sergent, Dallas 10 Harlan Count 47.43 1 6

4 # 573 Rose, Max 10 Williamsburg 49.80 2 5

5 # 578 Thomas, Hunter 10 Williamsburg 50.01 1 4

6 # 477 Woody, Blaine 12 Middlesboro 51.32 1 3

7 # 517 Sturgill, Caleb 07 South Laurel 51.78 2 2

8 # 437 Branham, Keaston 09 Letcher Coun 51.82 2 1

9 # 436 Bolling, Jackson 10 Letcher Coun 51.85 2

10 # 322 Woodring, Johanan 11 Bell County 52.53 1

11 # 513 Spitser, Riley 09 South Laurel 52.66 2

12 # 422 Lewis, Grayson 11 Leslie Count 54.76 1

13 # 336 Pruitt, Derek 11 Harlan 58.23 2

14 # 449 Spangler, Nathani 10 Letcher Coun x1:03.86 1

— # 332 Howard, Brayden 08 Harlan DQ 2 hand on 8th hurdle

Event 17 Girls 800 Meter Run

1 # 114 Mabe, Abby 11 Lynn Camp 2:43.45 2 10

2 # 56 Lunsford, Peyton 09 Harlan Count 2:45.34 2 8

3 # 90 Buckle, Caroline 11 Leslie Count 2:47.90 2 6

4 # 16 Woodring, Milka 10 Bell County 2:53.90 2 5

5 # 210 Warren, Heaven 11 Williamsburg 2:55.31 2 4

6 # 204 Powers, Emaly 10 Williamsburg 3:03.72 2 3

7 # 107 Bentley, Heidi 10 Letcher Coun 3:04.84 2 2

8 # 52 Jones, Kylie 09 Harlan Count 3:04.91 1 1

9 # 55 Key, Riley 12 Harlan Count x3:04.97 2

10 # 111 Goins, Kelsey 10 Letcher Coun 3:05.82 2

11 # 88 Banks, Natalie 08 Leslie Count 3:06.08 1

12 # 7 Hickey, Kaylin 11 Bell County 3:06.79 2

13 # 165 Greer, Tiffany 11 South Laurel 3:08.37 2

14 # 198 Fields, Ryan 10 Williamsburg x3:08.45 2

15 # 6 Good, Sophia 08 Bell County x3:08.72 1

16 # 110 Crawford, Heather 09 Letcher Coun x3:14.27 1

17 # 176 Tapscott, Hannah 09 South Laurel 3:18.27 2

18 # 129 Hoskins, Tilly 07 Middlesboro 3:32.35 1

19 # 125 Fleet, Hannah 08 Middlesboro 3:33.86 1

20 # 117 Pennington, Arabe 11 Lynn Camp 3:34.58 1

21 # 145 Slone, Payton 11 Pineville 3:36.89 1

22 # 46 Garrett, Lainey 11 Harlan Count x3:42.14 1

23 # 14 Saylor, Sara 12 Bell County x3:42.19 1

24 # 122 Burke, Payteince 07 Middlesboro x3:47.12 1

25 # 91 Campbell, McKenna 09 Leslie Count x4:11.10 1

26 # 40 Coots, Kaydie 09 Harlan Count x4:13.34 1

27 # 143 Redmond, Kara 11 Pineville 5:19.90 1

Event 18 Boys 800 Meter Run

1 # 514 Stanko, Will 11 South Laurel 2:07.23 2 10

2 # 575 Schwarz, Robel 11 Williamsburg 2:16.35 2 8

3 # 380 Yeary, Andrew 11 Harlan Count 2:19.14 2 6

4 # 509 McCowan, Will 12 South Laurel 2:20.50 2 5

5 # 539 Partin, Connor 11 Whitley Coun 2:21.14 2 4

6 # 438 Branham, Trevor 12 Letcher Coun 2:22.18 2 3

7 # 557 Ellis, Danny 10 Williamsburg 2:25.26 2 2

8 # 553 Baird, Nick 11 Williamsburg x2:25.74 2

9 # 443 Kiser, Nathan 09 Letcher Coun 2:28.60 1 1

10 # 535 Logan, Tanner 07 Whitley Coun 2:29.33 2

11 # 462 Delph, Kameron 08 Middlesboro 2:30.79 1

12 # 304 Arno, James 11 Bell County 2:32.20 1

13 # 385 Morris, Matt 10 Jenkins High 2:33.34 2

14 # 508 Lewis, Riley 10 South Laurel x2:36.68 2

15 # 558 Ellis, Evan 07 Williamsburg x2:37.45 2

16 # 413 Buckle, Matthew 11 Leslie Count 2:38.54 2

17 # 372 Schwenke, Jacob 08 Harlan Count 2:39.99 2

18 # 337 Allen, Jeremiah 11 Harlan Count x2:42.94 1

19 # 532 Grubb, Joshua 09 Whitley Coun x2:43.37 1

20 # 582 Bentley, Brady 08 Knott County 2:46.21 1

21 # 319 Pratt, Jaxson 08 Bell County 2:47.24 1

22 # 464 Larew, Aiden 08 Middlesboro 2:47.27 1

23 # 502 Epperson, Lucas 08 South Laurel x2:50.04 1

24 # 387 Ratliff, Andrew 08 Jenkins High 2:51.89 1

25 # 350 Crain, Braxton 09 Harlan Count x2:52.05 1

26 # 355 Gross, Luther 09 Harlan Count x2:52.51 1

27 # 377 Smith, Hunter 10 Harlan Count x2:57.41 1

28 # 374 Sergent, Drew 08 Harlan Count x3:03.39 1

29 # 412 Bramble, Paton 07 Leslie Count 3:04.55 1

30 # 491 Stone, Anthony 10 Pineville 3:14.76 1

31 # 488 Neff, Cody 11 Pineville 3:26.68 1

32 # 466 Lin, Sammie 07 Middlesboro x3:31.22 1

33 # 348 Craig, Caden 08 Harlan Count x3:43.62 1

34 # 409 Warren, Ben 07 Knox Central 3:47.28 1

35 # 397 Hammons, Cody 12 Knox Central 4:15.65 1

Event 19 Girls 200 Meter Dash

1 # 168 Hoskins, Gracie 08 South Laurel 28.26 4 10

2 # 169 Hueser, Kyla 11 South Laurel 29.09 1 8

3 # 96 Melton, Eden 11 Leslie Count 29.55 1 6

4 # 53 Karst, Ella 10 Harlan Count 29.83 1 5

5 # 99 Ostrander, Gabrie 09 Leslie Count 30.20 4 4

6 # 60 Preston, Jaylin 12 Harlan Count 30.37 2 3

7 # 64 Ballou, Mason 12 Jenkins High 30.63 4 2

8 # 132 Partin, Thalia 08 Middlesboro 30.94 2 1

9 # 119 Ausmus, Ryleigh 10 Middlesboro 30.99 4

10 # 170 Jackson, Emma 09 South Laurel x31.12 4

11 # 21 Jones, Abbie 09 Harlan 31.77 2

12 # 4 Brooks, Alyssa 12 Bell County 31.89 2

13 # 174 Messer, Reagan 11 South Laurel x31.93 2

14 # 166 Harris, Haley 09 South Laurel x33.76 2

15 # 79 Hurst, Sydney 09 Knox Central 34.52 2

16 # 80 Mills, Kaylee 07 Knox Central 34.61 4

17 # 41 Daniels, Madison 09 Harlan Count x44.24 2

— # 36 Barrett, Tori 10 Harlan Count NT 3

— # 13 Nolan, Lily 10 Bell County NT 1

— # 26 Owens, Emma 11 Harlan NT 1

— # 186 Sears, Valoria 10 Whitley Coun NT 3

— # 187 Stone, Abby 11 Whitley Coun NT 3

— # 137 Barlow, Kaylee 10 Pineville NT 3

— # 133 Scearce, Lyla 07 Middlesboro NT 3

— # 22 Jones, Peighton 11 Harlan NT 1

— # 43 Deleon, Aliyah 09 Harlan Count NT 3

— # 65 Fields, Alyssa 10 Jenkins High NT 1

— # 121 Bruce, Macy 11 Middlesboro NT 3

— # 139 Jackson, Abigail 11 Pineville NT 1

— # 141 McQueen, Kadence 09 Pineville NT 3

Event 20 Boys 200 Meter Dash

1 # 364 Jordan, Thomas 11 Harlan Count 24.30 1 10

2 # 366 Kelly, Luke 09 Harlan Count 24.50 1 8

3 # 359 Hopkins, Demarco 12 Harlan Count x24.52 4

4 # 440 Combs, Peyton 10 Letcher Coun 25.45 1 6

5 # 320 Reed, Gage 11 Bell County 25.60 2 5

6 # 524 Bisschop, Bradley 11 Whitley Coun 25.75 4 4

7 # 345 Carr, Luke 12 Harlan Count x25.83 1

8 # 545 Sawyers, Matthew 11 Whitley Coun 26.37 3 3

9 # 442 Hall, Kasey 11 Letcher Coun 26.48 4 2

10 # 540 Paul, Cooper 12 Whitley Coun x26.60 2

11 # 361 Howard, Bryan 09 Harlan Count x26.63 2

12 # 439 Caudill, Jake 10 Letcher Coun x26.67 3

13 # 349 Crain, Austin 11 Harlan Count x26.92 3

14 # 492 Thompson, Zyler 11 Pineville 26.97 1 1

15 # 519 Trosper, Brady 12 South Laurel 27.27 1

16 # 367 McCreary, Landon 10 Harlan Count x27.56 1

17 # 470 Osbourne, Ashton 11 Middlesboro 27.65 4

18 # 362 Huskey, Brady 11 Harlan Count x27.70 1

19 # 343 Brown, Jayce 09 Harlan Count x27.74 4

20 # 368 Mchargue, Cooper 11 Harlan Count x27.96 2

21 # 537 Miracle, Tyler 11 Whitley Coun x28.32 5

22 # 383 Gibson, Gavin 09 Jenkins High 28.67 3

23 # 465 Lightfoot, Deandr 09 Middlesboro 28.79 4

24 # 501 Bui, Eton 12 South Laurel 29.28 4

25 # 314 Hampton, Elijah 08 Bell County 29.45 5

26 # 389 Sexton, Bradyn 09 Jenkins High 30.12 3

27 # 550 Strickland, Dusti 10 Whitley Coun x30.24 2

28 # 420 Gilbert, Dalton 11 Leslie Count 31.84 4

29 # 307 Brummett, Dakota 11 Bell County x32.57 3

30 # 393 Brown, Chris 12 Knox Central 32.64 3

31 # 475 T., Tysean 07 Middlesboro x33.30 5

32 # 533 Grubb, Judson 09 Whitley Coun x33.35 2

33 # 418 Garlic, Damien 07 Leslie Count 37.04 2

Event 21 Mixed 4×100 Meter Relay Throwers

1 Whitley County 58.83

1) #525 Bowery, Blake 10 2) #552 Woods, Ethan 09

3) #543 Renfro, Ethan 11 4) #536 McIntire, John 10

2 Harlan County 1:00.25

1) #375 Shoemaker, Jacob 10 2) #341 Blevins, Connor 11

3) #354 Griffin, Tanner 10 4) #363 Jones, William 11

3 Harlan County ‘B’ x1:09.95

1) #339 Blakely, Dalton 11 2) #358 Henson, Bradley 10

3) #344 Caldwell, Ethan 12 4) #356 Harper, Devon 09

4 Harlan County ‘C’ x1:20.49

1) #57 Lunsford, Taylor 11 2) #63 Williams, Annabelle 09

3) #49 Gross, Mary 10 4) #37 Bray, Charlie 11

Event 23 Girls 3200 Meter Run

1 # 56 Lunsford, Peyton 09 Harlan Count 13:37.42 10

2 # 90 Buckle, Caroline 11 Leslie Count 13:51.41 8

3 # 110 Crawford, Heather 09 Letcher Coun 14:33.26 6

4 # 179 Cupp, Abigail 08 Whitley Coun 14:35.53 5

5 # 42 Day, Sophie 09 Harlan Count 15:34.02 4

6 # 80 Mills, Kaylee 07 Knox Central 15:41.38 3

7 # 61 Taulbee, Leah 12 Harlan Count x16:30.13

8 # 54 Kelly, Olivia 10 Harlan Count x17:01.54

Event 24 Boys 3200 Meter Run

1 # 365 Joseph, Daniel 12 Harlan Count 11:20.39 10

2 # 546 Standifer, Alex 11 Whitley Coun 12:44.41 8

3 # 371 Schwenke, Caleb 09 Harlan Count 12:44.81 6

4 # 353 Epperson, Lucas 12 Harlan Count x12:52.86

5 # 472 Raney, Trevor 09 Middlesboro 13:14.10 5

6 # 448 Smith, Jacob 10 Letcher Coun 13:44.20 4

7 # 355 Gross, Luther 09 Harlan Count x14:33.26

8 # 435 Bell, Noah 09 Letcher Coun 14:59.99 3

9 # 337 Allen, Jeremiah 11 Harlan Count x15:34.02

10 # 412 Bramble, Paton 07 Leslie Count 15:41.37 2

Event 25 Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1 Middlesboro 5:03.67 10

1) #128 Hooks, Amelia 08 2) #118 Ausmus, Reagan 10

3) #131 Larew, Kennadi 11 4) #121 Bruce, Macy 11

2 Harlan County 5:13.45 8

1) #55 Key, Riley 12 2) #44 Eldridge, Emilee 11

3) #48 Griffin, Taytum 11 4) #58 Middleton, Maddi 08

3 Harlan County ‘B’ x5:23.09

1) #39 Clem, Taylor 10 2) #47 Gray, Addi 08

3) #43 Deleon, Aliyah 09 4) #52 Jones, Kylie 09

4 Bell County 5:25.56 6

1) #7 Hickey, Kaylin 11 2) #5 Clouse, Jasmine 11

3) #13 Nolan, Lily 10 4) #16 Woodring, Milka 10

5 Leslie County 5:47.44 5

1) #88 Banks, Natalie 08 2) #102 Smith, Hayley 08

3) #95 Lopez, Hailie 10 4) #94 Huff, Maddie 08

Event 26 Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

1 Letcher County Central 3:52.35 10

1) #438 Branham, Trevor 12 2) #436 Bolling, Jackson 10

3) #446 Polly, Javier 12 4) #447 Ramsey, Gavin 08

2 Bell County 3:55.61 8

1) #316 Miracle, Caden 11 2) #308 Burnett, Cameron 12

3) #313 Green, Hayden 10 4) #318 Miracle, Nathan 11

3 Harlan County 3:55.78 6

1) #349 Crain, Austin 11 2) #368 Mchargue, Cooper 11

3) #380 Yeary, Andrew 11 4) #381 Yeary, Matt 12

4 Leslie County 4:26.64 5

1) #413 Buckle, Matthew 11 2) #422 Lewis, Grayson 11

3) #411 Banks, Jacoby 12 4) #423 Melton, Ming 10

5 Harlan County ‘B’ x4:27.88

1) #377 Smith, Hunter 10 2) #372 Schwenke, Jacob 08

3) #363 Jones, William 11 4) #340 Blas, David 12

6 Middlesboro 4:43.14 4

1) #462 Delph, Kameron 08 2) #470 Osbourne, Ashton 11

3) #464 Larew, Aiden 08 4) #469 Martin, Drew 11

Event 27 Girls Shot Put

1 # 57 Lunsford, Taylor 11 Harlan Count 32-10.75 10.02m 1 10

2 # 148 Lawson, S. Macken 12 Red Bird 31-05.00 9.57m 1 8

3 # 173 Leis, Grace 11 South Laurel 28-03.25 8.61m 1 6

4 # 175 Powenski, Chloe 09 South Laurel 27-07.75 8.42m 1 5

5 # 24 Marlowe, Marissa 11 Harlan 27-02.00 8.28m 1 4

6 # 189 Wright, Courtney 12 Whitley Coun 26-07.50 8.11m 1 3

7 # 92 Davidson, Baylee 11 Leslie Count 26-07.00 8.10m 1 2

8 # 212 Wilson, Allie 10 Williamsburg 23-05.00 7.13m 1 1

9 # 32 Shelton, Maggie 09 Harlan 22-08.50 6.92m 1

10 # 167 Hicks, Rachel 12 South Laurel x22-02.75 6.77m 1

11 # 38 Browning, Lindsey 12 Harlan Count 21-10.00 6.65m 1

12 # 98 Napier, Emily 11 Leslie Count 21-08.00 6.60m 1

13 # 183 Mckiddy, Chloe 12 Whitley Coun 21-07.75 6.59m 1

14 # 150 Nsensele, Plamedi 12 Red Bird 20-08.00 6.29m 1

15 # 35 Young, Asia 09 Harlan x20-04.00 6.19m 2

16 # 19 Bryson, Tess 10 Harlan x20-01.50 6.13m 2

17 # 134 Tong, Ryann 11 Middlesboro 19-10.00 6.04m 1

18 # 18 Blanton, Kamryn 09 Harlan x18-10.25 5.74m 1

19 # 37 Bray, Charlie 11 Harlan Count x18-08.50 5.70m 1

20 # 142 Redmond, Haley 11 Pineville 18-03.00 5.56m 1

21 # 208 Stephens, Abigail 10 Williamsburg 18-01.00 5.51m 1

22 # 23 Lawson, Anna 09 Harlan x17-02.50 5.24m 1

23 # 49 Gross, Mary 10 Harlan Count x16-11.50 5.16m 1

24 # 160 Crusen, Jessie 11 South Laurel x16-11.00 5.15m 1

25 # 162 Flynn, Alison 09 South Laurel x16-03.00 4.95m 2

26 # 592 Spicer, Presley 07 Williamsburg x14-11.50 4.55m 2

27 # 63 Williams, Annabel 09 Harlan Count x14-10.50 4.53m 2

28 # 220 Couch, Tara 12 Knott County 14-01.00 4.29m 2

29 # 216 Slone, Makyalee 08 Knott County J14-01.00 4.29m 2

30 # 84 Smith, Allison 09 Knox Central 13-05.50 4.10m 1

Event 28 Boys Shot Put

1 # 335 Middleton, Cade 12 Harlan 45-05.50 13.85m 1 10

2 # 341 Blevins, Connor 11 Harlan Count 42-06.75 12.97m 1 8

3 # 476 Tong, Zach 12 Middlesboro 40-00.50 12.20m 1 6

4 # 554 Bates, Bronson 12 Williamsburg 37-11.50 11.56m 1 5

5 # 419 Gilbert, Caden 12 Leslie Count 37-09.50 11.51m 1 4

6 # 441 Day, Keaton 12 Letcher Coun 35-11.75 10.96m 1 3

7 # 407 Turner, KT 11 Knox Central 35-11.00 10.94m 2 2

8 # 579 West, Joseph 11 Williamsburg 35-10.00 10.92m 1 1

9 # 306 Brown, Da’Michael 11 Bell County 35-01.50 10.70m 1

10 # 410 Willoughby, Brent 11 Knox Central 34-06.00 10.51m 1

11 # 328 Childers, Trenton 10 Harlan 33-09.25 10.29m 1

12 # 417 Davidson, Bradee 11 Leslie Count 33-08.25 10.26m 1

13 # 522 White, Logan 12 South Laurel 33-05.00 10.18m 1

14 # 565 Lay, Connor 12 Williamsburg x33-04.25 10.16m 1

15 # 363 Jones, William 11 Harlan Count 33-03.50 10.14m 1

16 # 556 Creekmore, Bryce 12 Williamsburg x33-03.00 10.13m 1

17 # 543 Renfro, Ethan 11 Whitley Coun 32-11.75 10.05m 1

18 # 471 Patterson-Graves, 11 Middlesboro 32-06.25 9.91m 1

19 # 375 Shoemaker, Jacob 10 Harlan Count x32-03.00 9.82m 1

20 # 552 Woods, Ethan 09 Whitley Coun 32-02.75 9.82m 1

21 # 400 Messer, Hunter 11 Knox Central x31-10.50 9.71m 1

22 # 309 Earle, Jaden 09 Bell County 31-08.50 9.66m 1

23 # 499 Anderson, Tate 10 South Laurel 31-08.25 9.65m 1

24 # 510 Mills, Brice 12 South Laurel x31-01.25 9.48m 1

25 # 403 Mills, Ethan 10 Knox Central x31-00.00 9.44m 1

26 # 521 Webster, Lincoln 12 South Laurel x30-10.50 9.41m 1

27 # 434 Wooton, Adam 11 Leslie Count x30-10.00 9.39m 1

28 # 354 Griffin, Tanner 10 Harlan Count x30-01.00 9.16m 1

29 # 551 Wilson, Ethan 11 Whitley Coun x30-00.00 9.14m 1

30 # 544 Rose, Logan 11 Whitley Coun x29-07.25 9.02m 1

31 # 344 Caldwell, Ethan 12 Harlan Count x28-11.25 8.82m 1

32 # 315 Hensley, Landon 12 Bell County x28-05.00 8.66m 1

33 # 312 Gray, David 11 Bell County x27-11.00 8.50m 1

34 # 504 Garrett, Wally 10 South Laurel x27-01.50 8.26m 2

35 # 473 Slaven, Daniel 10 Middlesboro x26-09.50 8.16m 1

36 # 346 Clay, Brayden 08 Harlan Count xJ26-09.50 8.16m 1

37 # 529 Foley, Ethan 08 Whitley Coun x26-07.50 8.11m 1

38 # 429 Roberts, Dalton 09 Leslie Count x26-05.50 8.06m 1

39 # 358 Henson, Bradley 10 Harlan Count x26-05.25 8.05m 1

40 # 528 Foley, Dakota 08 Whitley Coun x26-01.50 7.96m 1

41 # 388 Rose, Landon 12 Jenkins High J26-01.50 7.96m 1

42 # 536 McIntire, John 10 Whitley Coun x25-10.75 7.89m 1

43 # 485 Lambert, John 11 Pineville 25-10.00 7.87m 1

44 # 382 Adams, Isaiah 12 Jenkins High 25-08.75 7.84m 1

45 # 428 Ritterholz, John 10 Leslie Count x25-05.50 7.75m 1

46 # 339 Blakely, Dalton 11 Harlan Count x24-07.00 7.49m 1

47 # 408 Wallace, Landon 12 Knox Central xJ24-07.00 7.49m 1

48 # 525 Bowery, Blake 10 Whitley Coun x23-10.75 7.28m 1

49 # 356 Harper, Devon 09 Harlan Count x21-04.00 6.50m 1

50 # 352 Dean, Plez 09 Harlan Count x20-01.00 6.12m 1

51 # 330 Forrester, Dejuan 08 Harlan x18-04.50 5.60m 1

Event 29 Girls Discus Throw

1 # 173 Leis, Grace 11 South Laurel 87-11 26.79m 1 10

2 # 148 Lawson, S. Macken 12 Red Bird 85-07 26.08m 1 8

3 # 38 Browning, Lindsey 12 Harlan Count 81-08 24.89m 1 6

4 # 208 Stephens, Abigail 10 Williamsburg 76-04 23.26m 1 5

5 # 24 Marlowe, Marissa 11 Harlan 73-05 22.37m 1 4

6 # 175 Powenski, Chloe 09 South Laurel 71-10 21.89m 1 3

7 # 92 Davidson, Baylee 11 Leslie Count 65-10 20.06m 1 2

8 # 86 Spencer, Cadence 11 Knox Central 64-09 19.73m 1 1

9 # 98 Napier, Emily 11 Leslie Count 63-09 19.43m 1

10 # 57 Lunsford, Taylor 11 Harlan Count 62-05 19.02m 1

11 # 150 Nsensele, Plamedi 12 Red Bird 61-11 18.87m 1

12 # 49 Gross, Mary 10 Harlan Count x60-08 18.49m 1

13 # 134 Tong, Ryann 11 Middlesboro 57-09 17.60m 1

14 # 32 Shelton, Maggie 09 Harlan 56-08 17.27m 2

15 # 189 Wright, Courtney 12 Whitley Coun 56-05 17.19m 1

16 # 183 Mckiddy, Chloe 12 Whitley Coun 55-00 16.76m 1

17 # 73 Edmonson, Summer 11 Knox Central 53-02 16.20m 1

18 # 212 Wilson, Allie 10 Williamsburg 52-11 16.12m 1

19 # 162 Flynn, Alison 09 South Laurel x50-01 15.26m 1

20 # 216 Slone, Makyalee 08 Knott County 49-00 14.93m 2

21 # 18 Blanton, Kamryn 09 Harlan x47-06 14.47m 2

22 # 592 Spicer, Presley 07 Williamsburg x44-10 13.66m 2

23 # 37 Bray, Charlie 11 Harlan Count x44-09 13.63m 1

24 # 220 Couch, Tara 12 Knott County 44-04 13.51m 2

25 # 28 Roark, Kaylee 09 Harlan x43-05 13.23m 1

26 # 142 Redmond, Haley 11 Pineville 41-04 12.59m 1

27 # 160 Crusen, Jessie 11 South Laurel x40-09 12.42m 2

28 # 23 Lawson, Anna 09 Harlan x40-03 12.26m 2

29 # 35 Young, Asia 09 Harlan x38-10 11.83m 1

30 # 19 Bryson, Tess 10 Harlan x35-10 10.92m 1

31 # 63 Williams, Annabel 09 Harlan Count x35-05 10.79m 2

32 # 109 Cook, Madison 10 Letcher Coun 29-00 8.83m 1

— # 167 Hicks, Rachel 12 South Laurel FOUL 1

Event 30 Boys Discus Throw

1 # 341 Blevins, Connor 11 Harlan Count 122-11 37.46m 10

2 # 335 Middleton, Cade 12 Harlan 115-05 35.17m 8

3 # 476 Tong, Zach 12 Middlesboro 113-05 34.56m 6

4 # 404 Partin, Steve 10 Knox Central 111-10 34.08m 5

5 # 579 West, Joseph 11 Williamsburg 107-00 32.61m 4

6 # 456 Bagonko, Caleb 12 Middlesboro 104-11 31.97m 3

7 # 417 Davidson, Bradee 11 Leslie Count 101-01 30.81m 2

8 # 410 Willoughby, Brent 11 Knox Central 100-09 30.70m 1

9 # 375 Shoemaker, Jacob 10 Harlan Count 99-04 30.27m

10 # 441 Day, Keaton 12 Letcher Coun 95-11 29.23m

11 # 559 Gamble, Alex 10 Williamsburg 89-10 27.38m

12 # 344 Caldwell, Ethan 12 Harlan Count x87-11 26.79m

13 # 363 Jones, William 11 Harlan Count x87-05 26.64m

14 # 521 Webster, Lincoln 12 South Laurel 84-05 25.73m

15 # 328 Childers, Trenton 10 Harlan 83-05 25.42m

16 # 419 Gilbert, Caden 12 Leslie Count 82-03 25.06m

17 # 510 Mills, Brice 12 South Laurel 81-07 24.86m

18 # 309 Earle, Jaden 09 Bell County 79-03 24.15m

19 # 525 Bowery, Blake 10 Whitley Coun 78-02 23.82m

20 # 552 Woods, Ethan 09 Whitley Coun 77-07 23.64m

21 # 473 Slaven, Daniel 10 Middlesboro x77-02 23.52m

22 # 522 White, Logan 12 South Laurel x73-09 22.47m

23 # 434 Wooton, Adam 11 Leslie Count xJ73-09 22.47m

24 # 428 Ritterholz, John 10 Leslie Count x73-06 22.40m

25 # 306 Brown, Da’Michael 11 Bell County 73-03 22.32m

26 # 403 Mills, Ethan 10 Knox Central x71-00 21.64m

26 # 370 Robinson, Seth 11 Harlan Count x71-00 21.64m

28 # 528 Foley, Dakota 08 Whitley Coun x70-09 21.56m

29 # 565 Lay, Connor 12 Williamsburg x68-11 21.00m

30 # 312 Gray, David 11 Bell County x66-11 20.39m

31 # 358 Henson, Bradley 10 Harlan Count x66-05 20.24m

32 # 354 Griffin, Tanner 10 Harlan Count x65-10 20.06m

33 # 429 Roberts, Dalton 09 Leslie Count x64-00 19.50m

34 # 529 Foley, Ethan 08 Whitley Coun x60-10 18.54m

35 # 543 Renfro, Ethan 11 Whitley Coun x60-03 18.36m

36 # 551 Wilson, Ethan 11 Whitley Coun x58-06 17.83m

37 # 544 Rose, Logan 11 Whitley Coun x57-02 17.42m

38 # 339 Blakely, Dalton 11 Harlan Count x57-01 17.39m

39 # 346 Clay, Brayden 08 Harlan Count x55-04 16.86m

40 # 504 Garrett, Wally 10 South Laurel x53-07 16.33m

41 # 556 Creekmore, Bryce 12 Williamsburg x53-01 16.17m

42 # 484 Lambert, Dalton 11 Pineville 47-02 14.37m

43 # 330 Forrester, Dejuan 08 Harlan x39-09 12.11m

— # 536 McIntire, John 10 Whitley Coun FOUL

— # 352 Dean, Plez 09 Harlan Count FOUL

— # 315 Hensley, Landon 12 Bell County FOUL

Event 31 Girls Long Jump

1 # 154 Voth, Avery 12 Riverside Ch 15-05.00 4.69m 1 10

2 # 74 Fain, Jaylynn 10 Knox Central 14-09.00 4.49m 1 8

3 # 96 Melton, Eden 11 Leslie Count 13-08.50 4.17m 1 6

4 # 131 Larew, Kennadi 11 Middlesboro 13-05.00 4.08m 1 5

5 # 89 Bowling, Emily 12 Leslie Count 13-04.00 4.06m 1 4

6 # 156 Bales, Autumn 12 South Laurel 13-02.00 4.01m 1 3

7 # 58 Middleton, Maddi 08 Harlan Count 12-11.00 3.93m 1 2

8 # 111 Goins, Kelsey 10 Letcher Coun 12-07.00 3.83m 1 1

9 # 62 Washington, Maliy 08 Harlan Count 12-06.00 3.81m 1

10 # 121 Bruce, Macy 11 Middlesboro 12-02.50 3.72m 1

11 # 93 Dodge, Abigail 12 Leslie Count x12-01.00 3.68m 1

12 # 75 Fisher, Natalie 10 Knox Central 12-00.00 3.65m 1

13 # 50 Hensley, Heaven 09 Harlan Count xJ12-00.00 3.65m 1

14 # 82 Partin, Ivy 12 Knox Central x11-10.00 3.60m 2

15 # 196 Durham, Lynsi 08 Williamsburg 11-08.50 3.56m 1

16 # 33 Turner, Dimond 11 Harlan 11-04.50 3.46m 1

17 # 101 Sizemore, Jenna 07 Leslie Count x11-03.00 3.42m 1

18 # 177 Whicker, Autumn 10 South Laurel 11-02.50 3.41m 1

19 # 51 Howard, Brianna 09 Harlan Count x11-00.00 3.35m 1

20 # 106 Anderson, Lily 10 Letcher Coun 10-10.00 3.30m 1

21 # 186 Sears, Valoria 10 Whitley Coun 10-09.00 3.27m 1

22 # 215 Miller, Kyara 08 Knott County 10-05.50 3.18m 2

23 # 146 Wells, Kadyn 10 Pineville 10-05.00 3.17m 1

24 # 123 Collins, Skye 12 Middlesboro x10-03.00 3.12m 1

25 # 222 Weiss, Cassiie 10 Williamsburg 9-07.50 2.93m 2

— # 214 Slone, Makayla Ka 08 Knott County FOUL 2

— # 137 Barlow, Kaylee 10 Pineville FOUL 1

— # 192 Brandenburg, Ashl 08 Williamsburg FOUL 2

— # 31 Schwenke, Willow 12 Harlan FOUL 1

Event 32 Boys Long Jump

1 # 378 Spurlock, Gavon 11 Harlan Count 20-01.00 6.12m 1 10

2 # 333 McLendon, Kaleb 12 Harlan 19-09.00 6.01m 1 8

3 # 361 Howard, Bryan 09 Harlan Count 17-10.00 5.43m 1 6

4 # 561 Goodin, Nate 08 Williamsburg 17-08.50 5.39m 1 5

5 # 569 Meddles, Chase 07 Williamsburg 16-06.00 5.02m 1 4

6 # 576 Shannon, Martin 11 Williamsburg xJ16-06.00 5.02m 1

7 # 360 Howard, Brayden 10 Harlan Count x16-03.00 4.95m 1

8 # 340 Blas, David 12 Harlan Count x15-11.00 4.85m 1

9 # 395 Brown, Tucker 10 Knox Central 15-10.50 4.83m 1 3

10 # 524 Bisschop, Bradley 11 Whitley Coun J15-10.50 4.83m 1 2

11 # 549 Steely, Ryan 10 Whitley Coun J15-10.50 4.83m 1 1

12 # 542 Queener, Lucas 10 Whitley Coun x15-10.00 4.82m 1

13 # 489 Short, Trevor 11 Pineville 15-09.00 4.80m 1

14 # 357 Haywood, Taelor 10 Harlan Count xJ15-09.00 4.80m 1

15 # 587 Stamper, Dawson 11 Knott County 15-07.50 4.76m 2

16 # 351 Daniels, Breydy 12 Harlan Count x15-00.50 4.58m 1

17 # 376 Shuler, Ethan 08 Harlan Count x15-00.00 4.57m 1

18 # 474 Sturgill, Tyler 11 Middlesboro 14-10.50 4.53m 1

19 # 362 Huskey, Brady 11 Harlan Count x14-10.00 4.52m 1

20 # 433 Witt, Gage 11 Leslie Count 14-08.50 4.48m 1

21 # 442 Hall, Kasey 11 Letcher Coun 14-04.00 4.36m 1

22 # 584 Shepherd, Preston 08 Knott County 14-01.00 4.29m 2

23 # 391 Mosley, Gavin 08 Knott County x13-11.00 4.24m 2

24 # 431 Thomas, Trenton 08 Leslie Count 13-10.00 4.21m 1

25 # 463 Helton, Bailey 12 Middlesboro 13-08.00 4.16m 1

26 # 585 Wicker, Ryan 08 Knott County x12-09.00 3.88m 2

27 # 464 Larew, Aiden 08 Middlesboro x12-07.50 3.84m 1

28 # 342 Brock, Bradley 09 Harlan Count x12-05.50 3.79m 1

29 # 547 Steely, Austin 11 Whitley Coun x12-03.50 3.74m 1

30 # 531 Gibbs, Ethan 11 Whitley Coun x12-02.50 3.72m 1

31 # 519 Trosper, Brady 12 South Laurel 11-11.00 3.63m 1

32 # 409 Warren, Ben 07 Knox Central 10-06.00 3.20m 1

33 # 582 Bentley, Brady 08 Knott County x10-00.00 3.04m 2

— # 320 Reed, Gage 11 Bell County FOUL 1

Event 33 Girls Triple Jump

1 # 154 Voth, Avery 12 Riverside Ch 31-03.00 9.52m 10

2 # 96 Melton, Eden 11 Leslie Count 29-05.50 8.97m 8

3 # 131 Larew, Kennadi 11 Middlesboro 28-08.00 8.73m 6

4 # 59 Phillips, Paige 11 Harlan Count 27-11.00 8.50m 5

5 # 58 Middleton, Maddi 08 Harlan Count 27-00.00 8.22m 4

6 # 89 Bowling, Emily 12 Leslie Count 25-06.50 7.78m 3

7 # 206 Rains, Kaylee 07 Williamsburg 25-00.00 7.62m 2

— # 196 Durham, Lynsi 08 Williamsburg FOUL

— # 123 Collins, Skye 12 Middlesboro FOUL

— # 51 Howard, Brianna 09 Harlan Count FOUL

Event 34 Boys Triple Jump

1 # 378 Spurlock, Gavon 11 Harlan Count 40-00.50 12.20m 10

2 # 426 Ostrander, Wyatt 11 Leslie Count 34-09.00 10.59m 8

3 # 360 Howard, Brayden 10 Harlan Count 33-02.50 10.12m 6

4 # 361 Howard, Bryan 09 Harlan Count x30-01.00 9.16m

5 # 340 Blas, David 12 Harlan Count x29-10.50 9.10m

6 # 362 Huskey, Brady 11 Harlan Count x29-06.00 8.99m

7 # 342 Brock, Bradley 09 Harlan Count x29-05.50 8.97m

8 # 547 Steely, Austin 11 Whitley Coun 28-00.50 8.54m 5

9 # 351 Daniels, Breydy 12 Harlan Count x27-06.50 8.39m

10 # 464 Larew, Aiden 08 Middlesboro 25-09.00 7.84m 4

— # 531 Gibbs, Ethan 11 Whitley Coun FOUL

— # 549 Steely, Ryan 10 Whitley Coun FOUL

— # 524 Bisschop, Bradley 11 Whitley Coun FOUL

— # 376 Shuler, Ethan 08 Harlan Count FOUL

— # 564 Hatcher, Cade 11 Williamsburg FOUL

— # 587 Stamper, Dawson 11 Knott County FOUL

Event 35 Girls High Jump

1 # 158 Cox, Emily 11 South Laurel 4-04.00 1.32m 10

2 # 58 Middleton, Maddi 08 Harlan Count J4-04.00 1.32m 8

3 # 3 Smith, Sarah 10 Barbourville J4-04.00 1.32m 6

4 # 59 Phillips, Paige 11 Harlan Count 4-00.00 1.21m 4.50

4 # 156 Bales, Autumn 12 South Laurel 4-00.00 1.21m 4.50

6 # 118 Ausmus, Reagan 10 Middlesboro J4-00.00 1.21m 3

7 # 27 Pace, Mia 11 Harlan 3-10.00 1.16m 1.50

7 # 89 Bowling, Emily 12 Leslie Count 3-10.00 1.16m 1.50

7 # 50 Hensley, Heaven 09 Harlan Count x3-10.00 1.16m

10 # 33 Turner, Dimond 11 Harlan J3-10.00 1.16m

— # 76 Frost, Isabella 10 Knox Central NH

Event 36 Boys High Jump

1 # 303 Smith, Michael 12 Barbourville 6-00.00 1.82m 10

2 # 378 Spurlock, Gavon 11 Harlan Count 5-10.00 1.77m 8

3 # 333 McLendon, Kaleb 12 Harlan 5-08.00 1.72m 6

4 # 474 Sturgill, Tyler 11 Middlesboro 5-06.00 1.67m 5

5 # 396 Butcher, Devon 11 Knox Central J5-06.00 1.67m 4

6 # 570 Perkins, Jordan 11 Williamsburg 5-04.00 1.62m 3

7 # 467 Logan, Richard 11 Middlesboro J5-04.00 1.62m 2

8 # 561 Goodin, Nate 08 Williamsburg 5-02.00 1.57m 1

9 # 426 Ostrander, Wyatt 11 Leslie Count J5-02.00 1.57m

10 # 357 Haywood, Taelor 10 Harlan Count J5-02.00 1.57m

11 # 376 Shuler, Ethan 08 Harlan Count x5-00.00 1.52m

12 # 383 Gibson, Gavin 09 Jenkins High J5-00.00 1.52m

13 # 402 Mills, Braydon 10 Knox Central J5-00.00 1.52m

14 # 516 Steele, Joshua 09 South Laurel 4-10.00 1.47m

14 # 331 Gist, Johann 12 Harlan 4-10.00 1.47m

16 # 384 Hayes, Aiden 08 Jenkins High J4-10.00 1.47m

17 # 390 Hall, Peyton 11 Knott County J4-10.00 1.47m

17 # 360 Howard, Brayden 10 Harlan Count xJ4-10.00 1.47m

19 # 437 Branham, Keaston 09 Letcher Coun 4-08.00 1.42m

20 # 389 Sexton, Bradyn 09 Jenkins High xJ4-08.00 1.42m

21 # 351 Daniels, Breydy 12 Harlan Count x4-06.00 1.37m

— # 581 Slone, Dristian 11 Knott County NH

— # 445 Matthews, Isaac 10 Letcher Coun NH

— # 448 Smith, Jacob 10 Letcher Coun NH

— # 342 Brock, Bradley 09 Harlan Count NH

— # 436 Bolling, Jackson 10 Letcher Coun NH

Event 37 Girls Pole Vault

1 # 97 Napier, Ava 08 Leslie Count 6-09.00 2.05m 10 jump off

2 # 39 Clem, Taylor 10 Harlan Count 6-06.00 1.98m 8 jump off

3 # 100 Roark, Emily 10 Leslie Count 6-00.00 1.82m 6

4 # 41 Daniels, Madison 09 Harlan Count 5-00.00 1.52m 5

Event 38 Boys Pole Vault

1 # 398 Lambo, Logan 12 Knox Central 10-06.00 3.20m 10

2 # 414 Callahan, Taylor 12 Leslie Count 10-00.00 3.04m 8

3 # 367 McCreary, Landon 10 Harlan Count 9-06.00 2.89m 6

4 # 426 Ostrander, Wyatt 11 Leslie Count 8-00.00 2.43m 5

5 # 343 Brown, Jayce 09 Harlan Count 7-06.00 2.28m 3.50

5 # 577 Stephens, Dawson 09 Williamsburg 7-06.00 2.28m 3.50

7 # 399 Meeks, Micah 11 Knox Central 7-00.00 2.13m 2

8 # 563 Hale, Tucker 07 Williamsburg J7-00.00 2.13m 1

Event 39 Mixed Shot Put Unified

1 # 370 Robinson, Seth M11 Harlan Count 58-07.50 17.86m Ethan Caldwell

2 # 369 Michael, Caleb M11 Harlan Count 52-02.75 15.91m Tanner Griffin

Women – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

===============================================================================

1) Harlan County 148.50

2) South Laurel 118.50

3) Leslie County 115.50

4) Middlesboro 50

5) Whitley County 32

6) Williamsburg 31

7) Knox Central 28

8) Harlan 24.50

9) Letcher County Central 24

10) Riverside Christian 20

11) Jenkins High School 19

12) Lynn Camp 18

12) Bell County 18

14) Red Bird 16

15) Barbourville 6

Men – Team Rankings – 18 Events Scored

===============================================================================

1) Harlan County 195.50

2) Williamsburg 78.50

3) Letcher County Central 73

4) Whitley County 59

5) Middlesboro 54

6) South Laurel 53

7) Harlan 46

8) Bell County 38

9) Leslie County 35

10) Knox Central 34

11) Barbourville 15

12) Pineville 8