KCTCS students share motivation for staying in college

VERSAILLES – It was a simple question for not so simple times: What kept you motivated to stay in college during the pandemic?

More than 100 students who attend one of the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) took the time to answer as part of a video contest. Winners were announced last Friday in several categories.

The grand prize winner was selected by a panel of judges who scored participants on several criteria such as a memorable and compelling story. The grand prize winner was Ngyala Ezra from Bluegrass Community and Technical College who receives a laptop and $500 gift card. Ezra said he was motivated by his brother who’s helped him navigate online classes. His video also shared motivational quotes ending with one he wrote for himself.

The video receiving the most votes by YouTube viewers was submitted by Arnulfo Ayala Martinez from Henderson Community College (HCC). His mantra of “I never give up” resonated with voters. He also receives a laptop.

Additionally, two entrants’ names were randomly drawn to win AirPods and two were drawn to win $50 gift cards.

Rebecca Pile from Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and Chandra Beth Coates from Hazard Community and Technical College were the AirPods winners.

Danielle Fuqua from Jefferson Community and Technical College and Gabriel Eisenhauer from Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College won $50 gift cards.

Two lucky voters also won AirPods.