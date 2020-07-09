KITCHEN CORNER: Prosciutto mozzarella argula pizza

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

I had a great dinner with my dad and step mom this past weekend. I was able to cook for them in my new kitchen and it made all of us reminisce of days gone by when we did this type of thing much more frequently. There is truly nothing like bonding with those you love over a good meal. Honestly, I had planned on it just being Laura and me because dad had told me he would be busy with work, but I was pleasantly surprised when he walked through the door. Because I planned on just us girls, it was a bit more of a girl’s night menu, but he gave it a big thumbs up anyway.

Prosciutto Mozzarella Arugula Pizza

Ingredients

Pizza crust of your choice

Basil pesto

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 pack of prosciutto

1 large package of fresh mozzarella slices

2 cups arugula

2 tablespoons of balsamic glaze

Instructions

Preheat the oven according to the pizza crust you purchased packaging instructions. My crust required 500 degrees. Place crust on a pizza stone or pan, coat with olive oil and Italian seasoning and place in oven for 5 minutes. I think this gives it a better crunch than simply putting the ingredients on raw pizza dough.

While the dough is cooking, cut the prosciutto into thin strips. Remove the dough from the oven. Use the pesto as the sauce. Spread a thin layer evenly across the crust. Lay out the fresh mozzarella slices in a single layer over the crust. Add the prosciutto to the top. Lower the temp to 450 and bake for 10 minutes.

Once the pizza is cooked, remove from oven and let cook for 3 minutes. Add the bed of arugula to the top of the entire pizza and drizzle with the balsamic glaze. Slice and serve!