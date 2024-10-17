Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30
Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
The Washington Wizards have a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE-ATL.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE-ATL
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Wizards vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats
|Wizards
|Hawks
|113.7
|Points Avg.
|118.3
|123
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.5
|47%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Kyle Kuzma contributed 22.2 points per game last season.
- Jordan Poole collected 4.4 assists a game and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 8.8 rebounds per contest.
- Corey Kispert had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.3 shots from deep per game.
- Poole grabbed 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas averaged 0.8 blocks a game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and added 10.8 assists.
- Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.
- Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.
Wizards Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/24
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|10/26
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|10/30
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|11/4
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/10
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|11/11
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Wizards or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|11/3
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.