Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30 Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

The Washington Wizards have a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE-ATL.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE-ATL

MNMT and BSSE-ATL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Favorite: –

Wizards vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Wizards Hawks 113.7 Points Avg. 118.3 123 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5 47% Field Goal % 46.5% 34.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)

Kyle Kuzma contributed 22.2 points per game last season.

Jordan Poole collected 4.4 assists a game and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Corey Kispert had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Poole grabbed 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and added 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.

Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/24 Celtics – Home – 10/26 Cavaliers – Home – 10/28 Hawks – Away – 10/30 Hawks – Home – 11/2 Heat – Home – 11/4 Warriors – Home – 11/8 Grizzlies – Away – 11/10 Magic – Away – 11/11 Rockets – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Nets – Home – 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away –

