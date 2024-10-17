Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30

Published 5:38 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wizards vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Oct. 30

The Washington Wizards have a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE-ATL.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE-ATL
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Wizards vs. Hawks 2023-24 Stats

Wizards Hawks
113.7 Points Avg. 118.3
123 Points Allowed Avg. 120.5
47% Field Goal % 46.5%
34.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Wizards’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Kyle Kuzma contributed 22.2 points per game last season.
  • Jordan Poole collected 4.4 assists a game and Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 8.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Corey Kispert had a strong showing from beyond the arc a season ago. He made 2.3 shots from deep per game.
  • Poole grabbed 1.1 steals per game. Valanciunas averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Trae Young scored 25.7 points per game last season and added 10.8 assists.
  • Clint Capela averaged 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on three per game.
  • Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks a game.

Wizards Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/24 Celtics Home
10/26 Cavaliers Home
10/28 Hawks Away
10/30 Hawks Home
11/2 Heat Home
11/4 Warriors Home
11/8 Grizzlies Away
11/10 Magic Away
11/11 Rockets Away

Go see the Wizards or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Nets Home
10/25 Hornets Home
10/27 Thunder Away
10/28 Wizards Home
10/30 Wizards Away
11/1 Kings Home
11/3 Pelicans Away
11/4 Celtics Home
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

NFL Week 7 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 7 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - October 17

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – October 17

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 16: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 16: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus