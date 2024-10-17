Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

Josi scored in 20 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In three games versus the Oilers last season, he did not score. He took nine shots in those games.

Josi recorded nine goals and 24 assists on the power play.

He posted an 8.6% shooting percentage, taking 3.3 shots per game.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers were one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 10th.

The Oilers did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

