October 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:25 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule today, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice at Amalie Arena.
Information on how to watch today’s NHL action is included for you.
How to Watch October 17 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Dallas Stars @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New Jersey Devils @ Ottawa Senators
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Sabres @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Montreal Canadiens
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Rangers @ Detroit Red Wings
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Edmonton Oilers @ Nashville Predators
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Islanders @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|San Jose Sharks @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
