How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 17: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:19 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
The MLB Playoff contests in a Thursday lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
You will find information on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 17
New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: truTV
- When: 5:08 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3 ERA)
