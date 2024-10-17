Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17?
Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 17, 2024
Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He took seven shots in three games versus the Oilers last season, and scored three goals.
- On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 14 assists.
- O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Oilers conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Oilers did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
