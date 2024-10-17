Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 17? Published 12:52 am Thursday, October 17, 2024

Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He took seven shots in three games versus the Oilers last season, and scored three goals.

On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 14 assists.

O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.4%.

Oilers 2023-24 defensive stats

The Oilers conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 10th in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Oilers did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

