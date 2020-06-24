Wallins man arrested on sex charges

A Wallins man was recently arrested after an undercover child exploitation investigation allegedly led to the discovery of at least 20 images depicting the exploitation of a minor.

Scotty Ward, 38, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10.

According to the citation, a search warrant was issued at Ward’s residence at Camp Creek Road.

As part of an undercover child exploitation investigation, electronic devices were collected and previewed, which allegedly found at least 20 images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. At least five of the images had been distributed to other individuals.

The devices were taken as evidence to be examined at a later date.

Ward was charged with 500 counts of possession of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor and five counts distribution of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full-cash bond.

In other police activity:

Donald Buell, 49, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 9. He was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving on a suspended license (DUI), first-degree trafficking controlled substance (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine) and second-degree trafficking controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, with 10 percent bail credit;

William Monroe III, 37, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 10. He was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Henry Cleaver, 42, of Cranks, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 10. He was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center with no bond set;

Brooke Poteet, 28, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 19. She was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine), endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree controlled substance endangerment to a child and theft by unlawful taking (between $500 and $10,000). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full-cash bond;

Floyd Boring, 39, of Wallins, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on June 22. He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear and contempt of court. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a pay-or-stay bond of $193;

David Estes, 37, of Loyall, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on June 22. He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking (between $500 adn $10,000), theft by unlawful taking (under $500) and contempt of court. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on two full-cash bonds totaling $17,500;

Michael Bennett, 24, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 22. He was charged with second-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, first- and second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”