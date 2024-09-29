How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 29 Published 10:07 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Sunday at 3:20 p.m. ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 210 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .416.

The Braves are 15th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (692 total runs).

The Braves are 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.203).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (8-9 with a 4.08 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Morton will try to continue a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals W 3-0 Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals W 2-1 Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Charlie Morton Alec Marsh 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

