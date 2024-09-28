How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 29

Published 10:59 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA playoff schedule includes two exciting matchups. Among them is the Las Vegas Aces against the New York Liberty.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue:
  • Location: ,

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

