Braves vs. Royals: Betting Preview for Sept. 29 Published 9:24 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (88-71) go head to head against the Kansas City Royals (85-76) at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3:20 p.m. ET, Matt Olson will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

At -250, the Braves are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+200). The total for this contest is 8.5. The odds to hit the over are +100, while the odds are -120 to go under.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +200

Royals +200 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-9) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.08 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 161 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton heads into the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will look to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 210 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB, slugging .416.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (692 total runs).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.