How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:20 am Sunday, September 29, 2024
In a Sunday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling contests, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to catch.
Info on how to watch today’s MLB play is included for you.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 29
Pittsburgh Pirates (76-85) at New York Yankees (93-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.55 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-9, 4.26 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (82-79) at San Francisco Giants (80-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 2.4 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (80-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Quinn Priester (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-7, 3.64 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (94-67) at Washington Nationals (71-90)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA)
Miami Marlins (61-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-87)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-14, 4.16 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 3.81 ERA)
Texas Rangers (77-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-98)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 4.28 ERA)
San Diego Padres (93-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-10, 4.8 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (97-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-100)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.66 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Anthony Banda (3-2, 3.14 ERA)
New York Mets (87-72) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.17 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)
Houston Astros (88-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ryan Gusto (0-0, 0 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (69-92) at Seattle Mariners (84-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (40-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.37 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (90-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (85-76) at Atlanta Braves (88-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-9, 4.08 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (8-9, 4.65 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-85) at Chicago Cubs (83-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83 ERA)
