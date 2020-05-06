First COVID-19 case confirmed in Harlan County

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley announced on Facebook that Harlan County has received confirmation of its first positive COVID-19 test.

Mosley said he will host a press conference at 1 p.m. today to provide more information on the first positive case for the county.

“This confirmation is the first confirmed positive test of a Harlan County resident. This confirmation comes two months, to the date, of the state’s first confirmed case,” he said.”

“Please remember to take precautions. Social distancing, proper hand-washing and wearing a mask when in public will protect you and the ones you love. Stay safe and healthy!”

The Enterprise will give an update on Harlan County’s first confirmed positive when we receive more information.