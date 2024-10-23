NFL Week 8 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 9:27 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024
The Week 8 NFL schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Cincinnati Bengals.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding Week 8 of the NFL here. Take a look at the piece below.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
How to Watch Week 8 NFL Games
Thursday
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.