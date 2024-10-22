How to Watch the NBA Today, October 23
Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
On a Wednesday NBA card that features 10 exciting matchups, the Indiana Pacers against the Detroit Pistons is one to see in particular.
Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – October 23
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDS-DET and FDS-IN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDS-SUN and FDS-FL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDS-OH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDS-SE(CHA)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDS-SC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.