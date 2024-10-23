SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9 Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Looking for information on the best bets in SEC action in Week 9, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup, and picking Vanderbilt (+18.5) over Texas on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 9 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Vanderbilt +18.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 10.2 points

Texas by 10.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky -2.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Kentucky by 10.6 points

Kentucky by 10.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Mississippi State +6.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Arkansas by 3 points

Arkansas by 3 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama -14 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 17 points

Alabama by 17 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss -20.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 23.1 points

Ole Miss by 23.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 9 SEC Total Bets

Under 53.5 – LSU vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 50 points

50 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 57.5 – Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Total: 54.1 points

54.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48.5 – Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 45.7 points

45.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – Missouri vs. Alabama

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Total: 53 points

53 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 53.5 – Texas vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 52.1 points

52.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET

Oct. 26 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 9 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 6-1 (4-0 SEC) 31.4 / 17.7 404.7 / 325.0 LSU 6-1 (3-0 SEC) 34.1 / 20.6 450.1 / 358.4 Georgia 6-1 (4-1 SEC) 33.0 / 16.9 427.9 / 304.9 Tennessee 6-1 (3-1 SEC) 39.6 / 11.6 473.6 / 259.0 Missouri 6-1 (2-1 SEC) 31.7 / 15.6 422.4 / 273.0 Texas 6-1 (2-1 SEC) 39.1 / 9.7 461.7 / 237.3 Vanderbilt 5-2 (2-1 SEC) 33.1 / 22.1 363.3 / 331.4 Alabama 5-2 (2-2 SEC) 38.1 / 21.3 424.0 / 351.9 Arkansas 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 29.7 / 21.3 455.1 / 331.7 Florida 4-3 (2-2 SEC) 30.9 / 23.6 413.3 / 370.9 South Carolina 4-3 (2-3 SEC) 28.6 / 18.7 346.9 / 298.3 Ole Miss 5-2 (1-2 SEC) 41.4 / 10.6 560.9 / 289.6 Oklahoma 4-3 (1-3 SEC) 22.1 / 21.3 288.1 / 325.9 Kentucky 3-4 (1-4 SEC) 20.4 / 19.3 319.9 / 283.6 Auburn 2-5 (0-4 SEC) 28.1 / 20.9 421.9 / 339.9 Mississippi State 1-6 (0-4 SEC) 27.4 / 33.3 379.0 / 449.6

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.