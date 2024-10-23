NFL Week 8 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 1:19 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024

What’s the best bet to make, looking at each of the 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 8 schedule? Our favorite point-spread choice is Broncos -9, but we have lots more tips for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, below.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 8 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

CHI-WAS | PHI-CIN | ATL-TB | MIN-LAR | ARI-MIA

Pick: Commanders +1.5 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 9.1 points Spread: Bears -1.5

Bears -1.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles +2.5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 4.5 points Spread: Bengals -2.5

Bengals -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 13.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 13.8 points Spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Rams

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 9.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 9.8 points Spread: Vikings -3

Vikings -3 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals +3 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 12.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 12.9 points Spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 8 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 48 – Vikings vs. Rams

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 45.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

45.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46 – Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Total: 51.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

51.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 43.5 – Bears vs. Commanders

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Projected Total: 47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 47 – Bills vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks Projected Total: 48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 46 – Colts vs. Texans

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Projected Total: 44.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 27

Oct. 27 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.