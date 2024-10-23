NFL Week 8 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 1:19 am Wednesday, October 23, 2024
What’s the best bet to make, looking at each of the 16 matchups on the NFL’s Week 8 schedule? Our favorite point-spread choice is Broncos -9, but we have lots more tips for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, below.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week.
Best Week 8 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
CHI-WAS | PHI-CIN | ATL-TB | MIN-LAR | ARI-MIA
Pick: Commanders +1.5 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 9.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bears -1.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles +2.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 13.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 9.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -3
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 24
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cardinals +3 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 12.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks
Best Week 8 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 48 – Vikings vs. Rams
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 45.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 24
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46 – Falcons vs. Buccaneers
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Total: 51.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 43.5 – Bears vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
- Projected Total: 47.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 47 – Bills vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Total: 48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 46 – Colts vs. Texans
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- Projected Total: 44.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 27
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown
