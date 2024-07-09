Woman faces drug trafficking charge Published 9:19 am Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Harlan County woman is facing multiple charges including trafficking fentanyl and giving police false identity information after allegedly being found with suspected drugs and paraphernalia following a traffic stop.

Caitlin Stokes, 28, of Ages, was arrested on July 2, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Lewis.

According to a press release, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 2, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on US 421 in the Bledsoe community. The vehicle continued, turning onto Bigelow Road before eventually coming to a stop. Two of the vehicle’s occupants gave false information when asked for their identity information. Further investigation found the two individuals had active warrants. Suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking were located, including capsules used to manufacture fentanyl pills. Stokes claimed ownership of the items. All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Email newsletter signup

Stokes was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative), possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving an officer false identifying information. She was additionally served with a warrant for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and a parole board warrant. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Christopher Matteson was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, and multiple traffic violations. Matteson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Joey Blevins was arrested and charged with giving an officer false identifying information. He was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Blevins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity: