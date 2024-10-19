How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 19

New York Yankees (94-68) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: truTV

truTV When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

