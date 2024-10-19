Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on October 19 Published 6:07 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Information

Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 82 48 46 94 Roman Josi 82 23 62 85 Steven Stamkos 79 40 41 81 Gustav Nyquist 81 23 52 75 Jonathan Marchessault 82 42 27 69 Red Wings Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Lucas Raymond 82 31 41 72 Dylan Larkin 68 33 36 69 Alex DeBrincat 82 27 40 67 Vladimir Tarasenko 76 23 32 55 J.T. Compher 77 19 29 48

Red Wings vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)

The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Nashville was 13th in goals against, allowing 248 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Predators were 16th in the league with a 21.56% power-play conversion rate.

With 275 goals (3.4 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL’s ninth-best offense.

Detroit’s total of 273 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 24th in the NHL.

The Red Wings’ power-play percentage (23.08) put them ninth in the league.

