Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 19
Published 5:40 am Saturday, October 19, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action Saturday when his Nashville Predators face the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -3, in 19:36 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos hasn’t picked up a point in a game this season.
- Stamkos has no points on the power play.
- He has not yet gone over a points prop bet in any game he’s played (four opportunities with a set points prop).
- He has not registered a single point yet this season (in four games).
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings have conceded 15 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
- The Red Wings have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Red Wings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|4
|Games
|1
|0
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
