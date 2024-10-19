Hawks vs. Kings Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 1 Published 5:40 am Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Sacramento Kings take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL.

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL

NBCS-CA and BSSE-ATL Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Kings 2023-24 Stats

Hawks Kings 118.3 Points Avg. 116.6 120.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 46.5% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.4% Three Point % 36.6%

Hawks’ Top Players (2023-24)

Trae Young racked up 25.7 points per game last season and dished out 10.8 assists.

Clint Capela collected 10.6 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting three per game.

Bogdanovic grabbed 1.2 steals per game. Capela averaged 1.5 blocks an outing.

Kings’ Top Players (2023-24)

Domantas Sabonis grabed 13.7 rebounds and racked up 8.2 assists per game last season.

De’Aaron Fox had a strong season offensively, scoring 26.6 points per game.

Fox hit 2.9 threes per game a season ago.

Fox averaged two steals per game. Keegan Murray collected 0.8 blocks an outing.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Nets – Home – 10/25 Hornets – Home – 10/27 Thunder – Away – 10/28 Wizards – Home – 10/30 Wizards – Away – 11/1 Kings – Home – 11/3 Pelicans – Away – 11/4 Celtics – Home – 11/6 Knicks – Home – 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home –

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/24 Timberwolves – Home – 10/26 Lakers – Away – 10/28 Trail Blazers – Home – 10/29 Jazz – Away – 11/1 Hawks – Away – 11/2 Raptors – Away – 11/4 Heat – Away – 11/6 Raptors – Home – 11/8 Clippers – Home – 11/10 Suns – Away –

