Safety campaign on roads runs through July 31 Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 9, 2024

As travel increases this summer, a safety program called “Not So Fast KY,” is designed to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention to posted speed limits, to keep all road users safe this month.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says speed limits are the law and enforceable if not obeyed. Driving over the limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations, such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as highway workers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

“We want families to get out and enjoy all the great things Kentucky has to offer this summer – and that means asking everyone to take the steps necessary to stay safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Please slow down and be patient with others so you can get to your destination safely.”

Approximately 33% of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver, so the KYTC’s Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the “Not So Fast, Kentucky” speed awareness safety campaign, now through July 31.

Funds for the campaign are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by KOHS to law enforcement agencies that applied and were approved for full-year grants.

“Law enforcement would rather write a ticket than inform a family member their loved one passed away in a vehicle crash,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Following the speed limit will not only protect you from expensive fines and costs, but it could also save your life or the life of someone else.”

With construction season in full swing, drivers should be extra cautious in work zones. A work zone is a portion of highway where construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, maintenance, inspection or other similar work is conducted by a government agency, private contractor or utility company.

New legislation enacted this year, Senate Bill 107, increases fines for speeding and aggressive driving in work zones. In addition to fines of $500 or more, drivers may have their license revoked, depending on the violation.