Loretta Jean Boone, 88 Published 2:58 pm Monday, July 8, 2024

Loretta Jean Boone, 88, of Corydon, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024. Loretta enjoyed cooking, playing cards, shopping, going out to eat, and ceramics. She loved her family dearly and spent her life caring and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was born on March 16, 1936 in Harlan County, Kentucky to the late Andrew and Thelma (Estes) Lankford. On August 13, 1957 Loretta married the love of her life Daniel C. Boone and with this happy union they were blessed with five children. In 1964 Loretta and her husband moved their family to Clarksville, Indiana, where they resided for the next 54 years. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her great-great grandson; brothers, Roger and James Lankford; Sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Willard) Dingus; son-in-law, Jimmy Thompson; and brother-in-law, Don Sergent.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Daniel C. Boone; five daughters, Brenda (Kevin) Evans, Sherry (Dennis) Baird, Karen (Eddie) Mathes, Patty Thompson, and Debbie Hetz. Ten grandchildren, Twentynine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, July 8, 2024 at Henson & Rich Funeral Home, and Tuesday, July 9, 2024 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Henson & Rich Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Loretta’s memory be made to Southern Care Hospice.

On behalf of the staff of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home we would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the Noe family during their time of bereavement.