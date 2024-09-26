How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, Sept. 26: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:23 am Thursday, September 26, 2024
There is no shortage of excitement on today’s MLB schedule, including the San Diego Padres playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 26
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Milwaukee Brewers (90-68) at Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (7-9, 4.53 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (84-74) at Washington Nationals (69-89)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-80) at Detroit Tigers (84-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.49 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.35 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (63-95) at Chicago White Sox (38-120)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-14, 3.7 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (81-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-98)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.95 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-8, 4.13 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Texas Rangers (75-83) at Oakland Athletics (68-90)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.4 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-1, 2.57 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (88-70) at New York Yankees (92-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (15-8, 2.95 ERA)
Miami Marlins (58-100) at Minnesota Twins (82-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 4.8 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (3-4, 3.82 ERA)
San Diego Padres (91-67) at Los Angeles Dodgers (94-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.95 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.