MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 27 Published 9:34 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024

The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Friday.

Read through our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action on Friday.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 27

Cincinnati Reds (76-83) at Chicago Cubs (81-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Reds 4

Cubs 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Reds ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (10-6, 3.22 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (39-120) at Detroit Tigers (85-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, White Sox 3

Tigers 5, White Sox 3 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the White Sox ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.37 ERA)

Casey Mize (2-6, 4.37 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.68 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) at Washington Nationals (69-90)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -185

Phillies -185 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +150

Nationals +150 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 4, Nationals 3

Phillies 4, Nationals 3 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-185) over the Nationals (+150)

Phillies (-185) over the Nationals (+150) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA)

Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.15 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-85) at New York Yankees (92-66)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Moneyline Underdog: Pirates

Pirates Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Pirates 3

Yankees 5, Pirates 3 Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Pirates ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98 ERA) Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-8, 4.14 ERA)

Miami Marlins (58-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-85)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -185

Blue Jays -185 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +150

Marlins +150 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Marlins 3

Blue Jays 4, Marlins 3 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-185) over the Marlins (+150)

Blue Jays (-185) over the Marlins (+150) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-10, 3.38 ERA)

José Berríos (16-10, 3.38 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.06 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Houston Astros (86-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -125

Guardians -125 Moneyline Underdog: Astros +105

Astros +105 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Astros 4

Guardians 5, Astros 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-125) over the Astros (+105)

Guardians (-125) over the Astros (+105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (12-6, 2.88 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -140

Red Sox -140 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +115

Rays +115 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 5, Rays 4

Red Sox 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-140) over the Rays (+115)

Red Sox (-140) over the Rays (+115) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (6-11, 4.21 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (6-11, 4.21 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (7-11, 4.3 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200

Braves -200 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +165

Royals +165 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Royals 4

Braves 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-200) over the Royals (+165)

Braves (-200) over the Royals (+165) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA)

Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-98)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rockies 5

Dodgers 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA)

New York Mets (87-70) at Milwaukee Brewers (91-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Moneyline Underdog: Mets

Mets Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4

Brewers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Mets ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (88-70) at Minnesota Twins (82-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins

Twins Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Orioles 4

Twins 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Orioles ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-9, 4.11 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (15-9, 4.11 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.59 ERA)

Texas Rangers (75-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-96)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels -165

Angels -165 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +135

Rangers +135 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Angels 6, Rangers 5

Angels 6, Rangers 5 Moneyline Pick: Angels (135) over the Rangers (-165)

Angels (135) over the Rangers (-165) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA)

Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA) Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA)

San Diego Padres (91-67) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -140

Diamondbacks -140 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +115

Padres +115 Total: 9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-140) over the Padres (+115)

Diamondbacks (-140) over the Padres (+115) Total Pick: Over 9 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (5-0, 3.71 ERA)

Merrill Kelly (5-0, 3.71 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (69-90) at Seattle Mariners (82-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Moneyline Underdog: Athletics

Athletics Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Athletics 4

Mariners 5, Athletics 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Athletics ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)

Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-12, 4.43 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (81-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -125

Giants -125 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +105

Cardinals +105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Giants 4, Cardinals 3

Giants 4, Cardinals 3 Moneyline Pick: Giants (-125) over the Cardinals (+105)

Giants (-125) over the Cardinals (+105) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.7 ERA)

Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.7 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (9-11, 5.35 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.