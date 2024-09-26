MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 27
Published 9:34 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024
The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Friday.
Read through our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action on Friday.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 27
Cincinnati Reds (76-83) at Chicago Cubs (81-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Reds ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (10-6, 3.22 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (39-120) at Detroit Tigers (85-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, White Sox 3
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the White Sox ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.37 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.68 ERA)
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) at Washington Nationals (69-90)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +150
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 4, Nationals 3
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-185) over the Nationals (+150)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.15 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (74-85) at New York Yankees (92-66)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Pirates 3
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Pirates ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-8, 4.14 ERA)
Miami Marlins (58-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-85)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -185
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +150
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 4, Marlins 3
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-185) over the Marlins (+150)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-10, 3.38 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.06 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Houston Astros (86-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros +105
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Astros 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-125) over the Astros (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (12-6, 2.88 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +115
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-140) over the Rays (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (6-11, 4.21 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (7-11, 4.3 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +165
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-200) over the Royals (+165)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (94-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-98)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA)
New York Mets (87-70) at Milwaukee Brewers (91-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers () over the Mets ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (88-70) at Minnesota Twins (82-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Orioles ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-9, 4.11 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.59 ERA)
Texas Rangers (75-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-96)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +135
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 6, Rangers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Angels (135) over the Rangers (-165)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA)
San Diego Padres (91-67) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +115
- Total: 9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-140) over the Padres (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 9 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (5-0, 3.71 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (69-90) at Seattle Mariners (82-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Athletics 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Athletics ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-12, 4.43 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (81-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Giants -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Giants 4, Cardinals 3
- Moneyline Pick: Giants (-125) over the Cardinals (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.7 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (9-11, 5.35 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.