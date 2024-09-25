Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Miami Dolphins and their 12th-ranked pass defense (182.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Should Okonkwo be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Dolphins? Before making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Okonkwo is 15th at his position and 202nd in the league in fantasy points, with 10.6 (3.5 per game).

Looking at his previous game, last week versus the Green Bay Packers, Okonkwo put up a stat line of: two catches, 15 yards. He ended up with 1.5 fantasy points.

