Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

In Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), RB Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the Miami Dolphins, who have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL (112 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming game versus the Dolphins this week, should Spears be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the numbers and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 12.4 fantasy points (4.1 per game), 46th at his position and 186th in the league.

Looking at his previous game, last week versus the Green Bay Packers, Spears posted a stat line of: 2 carries, 7 yards; 4 receptions, 54 yards. He ended up with 6.1 fantasy points.

