Harlan County’s Casolari honored by 13th Region Media Network Published 8:30 am Friday, July 5, 2024

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

Harlan County freshman Zayden Casolari won the 13th Region Media Network award for most saves in the 2024. Casolari had four saves and an earned run average of 3.87 in 32 innings on the mound. (Photo submitted)