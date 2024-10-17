Titans vs. Bills: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 7 Published 1:57 pm Thursday, October 17, 2024

According to oddsmakers, the Tennessee Titans (1-4) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 20, 2024 against the Buffalo Bills (4-2). The contest’s over/under is listed at 41.5.

As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Bills, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Bills Betting Insights

Tennessee has one win against the spread this season.

A pair of Tennessee five games in 2024 have gone over the point total.

Buffalo’s ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Buffalo games have hit the over on three of six occasions (50%).

