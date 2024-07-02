Shooting death at gun store in Carroll County appears accidental Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Kentucky man was shot and killed Saturday night at a gun store in Carroll County. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Post 5 supervisors said they were contacted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night at 8:30, reporting that a shooting had taken place at a gun store near Carrollton. State Police person located the victim inside the store undergoing treatment by EMS for a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation by detectives said a customer in the store was viewing a firearm for sale and “manipulating it” when a single round discharged, striking the victim, who was also in the store. Other store patrons immediately attempted life-saving measures. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Email newsletter signup

The victim has been identified as Chad Wainscott, 50, who lived in the Worthville community of Carroll County.

According to the KSP, the person who was in charge of the firearm when it discharged is cooperating with investigators and witnesses at the scene have been interviewed. Based on statements and evidence collected, no foul play is suspected. No charges are pending and the investigation remains ongoing by Post 5 detectives.