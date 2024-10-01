Discover the Best Week 5 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 6:37 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Discover the Best Week 5 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

The New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the NFL slate in Week 5.

There are usually plenty of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every game. Keep reading to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.

Email newsletter signup

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Buccaneers at Falcons

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Kirk Cousins Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Baker Mayfield Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O: -110 | U: -120)

Jets at Vikings

  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: London, England

Panthers at Bears

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Ravens at Bengals

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Bills at Texans

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Houston, Texas

Colts at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Dolphins at Patriots

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Browns at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Raiders at Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Cardinals at 49ers

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Santa Clara, California

Packers at Rams

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Giants at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Cowboys at Steelers

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Saints at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will DeAndre Hopkins Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will DeAndre Hopkins Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Print Article

SportsPlus