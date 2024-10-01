Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 1 Published 9:24 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Game 1 of the Wild Card round will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at PETCO Park, with Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hosting Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:38 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Padres (-160) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (+135). This matchup’s total is 7. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Padres Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -160

Padres -160 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +135

Braves +135 Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 213 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Fueled by 501 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 15th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 704 (4.3 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Atlanta pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.49.

Atlanta averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

