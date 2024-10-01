Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 1

Published 9:24 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 1

Game 1 of the Wild Card round will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at PETCO Park, with Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hosting Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:38 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Padres (-160) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (+135). This matchup’s total is 7. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Padres Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
  • Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup Betting Info

  • Moneyline Favorite: Padres -160
  • Moneyline Underdog: Braves +135
  • Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

  • The Braves have hit 213 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.
  • Fueled by 501 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
  • The Braves rank 15th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • Atlanta has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 704 (4.3 per game).
  • The Braves have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
  • Atlanta pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.49.
  • Atlanta averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
  • The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

