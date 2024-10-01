Braves vs. Padres: Betting Preview for NL Wild Card Game 1
Published 9:24 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Game 1 of the Wild Card round will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at PETCO Park, with Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hosting Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:38 p.m. ET.
Oddsmakers have listed the Padres (-160) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (+135). This matchup’s total is 7. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves vs. Padres Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Matchup Betting Info
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves +135
- Over/Under: 7 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 213 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the majors.
- Fueled by 501 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank 15th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 704 (4.3 per game).
- The Braves have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.49.
- Atlanta averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.