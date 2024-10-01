Chiefs, 49ers, Week 5 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:19 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Searching for an updated view of the NFL and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 14-3

4-0 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 17-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

2. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

2-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650

+650 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 30-13 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Cardinals

Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

3. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

2-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +850

+850 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 35-10 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

4. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 16-1

4-0 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 31-29 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

3-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

3-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 33-16 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

7. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

2-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 26-24 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

8. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

2-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 31-29 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

9. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-2 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 10-9 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

10. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-1 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

11. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-1 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 35-10 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

12. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-2 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500

+1500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 33-16 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

13. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 9-8

2-2 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 26-24 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 3 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

14. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-2 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 20-15 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

15. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

2-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-2 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 17-10 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

17. Houston Texans

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 11-6

3-1 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1300

+1300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 24-20 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

18. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

1-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 24-18 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

19. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-1 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 24-3 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

20. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 7-10

1-3 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 34-24 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

21. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-10

2-2 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 24-18 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

22. New York Jets

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-2 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 10-9 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network

23. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-11

2-2 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 20-16 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

24. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 10-7

3-1 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 42-14 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

25. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-3 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 31-12 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: BYE

26. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-3 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 42-14 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

27. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-3 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 20-16 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

28. New England Patriots

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-3 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 30-13 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

29. New York Giants

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-14

1-3 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 20-15 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

30. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-14

1-3 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 31-12 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 0-4 | Projected Record: 1-16

0-4 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 24-20 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: Colts

Colts Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-3 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 34-24 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 5 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.