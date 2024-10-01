How to Watch the Braves vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NL Wild Card Game 1 Published 7:06 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

The NL Wild Card Series kicks off Tuesday at 8:38 p.m. ET when the San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves live from PETCO Park, and airing on ESPN. Michael King will start for the Padres, while the Braves have not named their starter.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

8:38 p.m. ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: ESPN

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 213 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 501 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks ninth in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 15th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 704 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Braves rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.49 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

The Braves have a combined 1.197 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2024 Royals W 3-0 Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals W 2-1 Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals L 4-2 Home Charlie Morton Alec Marsh 9/30/2024 Mets L 8-7 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 9/30/2024 Mets W 3-0 Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 10/1/2024 Padres – Away – Michael King 10/2/2024 Padres – Away – Joe Musgrove 10/3/2024 Padres – Away – Dylan Cease

