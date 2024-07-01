HC’s Huff receives offers from Youngstown State, UT-Martin Published 8:30 am Monday, July 1, 2024

Maddox Huff capped an impressive summer performance with the Harlan County Black Bears with a strong showing over the weekend on the Titans/Rockets Shootout in Shelbyville, averaging over 30 points per game as HCHS won two of three games against some of the state’s top competition.

Before he could make it back home Saturday, Huff received his third Division I offer, this from Youngstown State University. He received a fourth offer earlier this week from University of Tennesee-Martin. Huff received earlier offers from Eastern Kentucky University and East Tennessee State University. He has a visit scheduled on Tuesday to Marshall.

Youngstown State finished 22-10 last season and was second in the Horizon League. Oakland, the team that eliminated Kentucky in last year’s NCAA Tournament, was the league champion.

UT Martin tied for first place last season in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 21-11 overall record and a 14-4 conference mark.

Huff, now a senior point guard, averaged 17.7 points per game as the Bears posted a 34-5 record in 2024. He was the fifth-ranked junior on the all-state list as a second-team selection in the Lexington Herald Leader and was the highest ranked player in his class in the 13th Region and in the three mountain regions. He was a third-team all-state selection by the Louisville Courier Journal and the sixth-ranked junior in the state.