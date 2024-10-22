Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL (92.5 yards conceded per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Spears worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his tilt against the Lions, we’ve got you covered.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 2.9

2.9 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

With 25 fantasy points (five per game) in 2024, Spears is ranked 214th overall in the NFL and 55th at his position.

Spears has picked up 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game) in his past three games. He has 23 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, plus 54 receiving yards on six catches (six targets).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In Week 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Spears put up a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 27 yards.

