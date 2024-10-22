Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (245.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Tennessee Titans play the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Lions.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 16.7 fantasy points (2.8 per game) — 34th at his position, 263rd in the league.

Okonkwo has averaged 2.0 fantasy points (6.1 total) over his past three games. He has 61 yards receiving, on eight catches (10 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 13 receptions on 15 targets, for 92 yards, and a total of 9.2 fantasy points (1.8 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 7.5 fantasy points — two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown — in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season.

Okonkwo accumulated 0.5 fantasy points — one reception, five yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

