Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will face the Detroit Lions, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (245.8 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming matchup against the Lions this week, should Boyd be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 4

4 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd has 17 fantasy points (2.8 per game), 91st at his position and 261st in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Boyd has 10 receptions on 10 targets, for 93 yards, and a total of 9.3 fantasy points (3.1 per game).

Boyd has averaged 3.0 fantasy points (15.2 total) in his past five games. He has 152 yards receiving, on 15 catches (19 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Last week versus the Buffalo Bills, Tyler Boyd put up a season-high 4.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 43 yards.

In his worst game of the season — Week 1 against the Chicago Bears — Boyd finished with 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 18 yards, on five targets.

