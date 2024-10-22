Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will take on the fifth-ranked tun defense of the Detroit Lions (92.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Pollard worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we break down his upcoming matchup versus the Lions.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 66.6 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in 2024, Pollard is ranked 69th overall in the league and 23rd at his position.

Pollard has 55 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns, plus 19 receiving yards on seven catches (11 targets) during his past three games. He has picked up 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during that span.

Looking at his past five games, Pollard has averaged 10.2 fantasy points (51.2 total). He has rushed for 318 yards on 78 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 74 yards receiving on 15 catches (21 targets).

In his best game of the season, Tony Pollard finished with 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season — Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers — Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

