Cubelic says Cats better than most think Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 13, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SEC Network/ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic knows SEC football teams and personnel far better than most and was one of the first national media members several years ago to believe that coach Mark Stoops had Kentucky on an upward trend.

He thinks going into this season that Kentucky could be better than many think despite having a schedule ranked as the nation’s fourth toughest by College Football Report.

Cubelic was surprised last season when North Carolina State transfer quarterback Devin Leary could not handle making quick, accurate reads about what the defense was doing. He had Georgia sources tell him Brock Vandagriff had the same issues but believes new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan’s no-huddle offense will simplify reads and help Vandagriff.

Email newsletter signup

“Vandagriff got better in the spring was my understanding from various sources,” Cubelic said on the “Cube Show,” his weekly podcast. “Play-action windows have to be good with him. If the

run game does what it is supposed to do that is where he will hurt opponents the most. From all I heard, he showed leadership and the awareness you want in the spring.

“He is bigger and more physical than most people in Lexington thought and adds a run dynamic they did not have last year. He has got to improve his awareness and feel in the pocket. That’s the place he needs to improve the most but he definitely will add a different element to running the football.”

Cubelic likes the depth in the UK quarterback group as well.

He believes former UK quarterback Beau Allen has a stronger arm than he did before he transferred from Kentucky. “He has a good feel of what is required of him and comes in with less ego knowing what his value is to the team,” Cubelic said.

Rutgers transfer Gavin Wimsatt, a former Kentucky high school standout like Allen, could be a “help” in the red zone with his physical running style.

True freshman Cutter Boley, a Lexington Christian graduate, has impressed Cubelic by understanding why he likely will be redshirted.

“He has a big arm. He is going to start learning now and down the road could really be someone to help this team.”