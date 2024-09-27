How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 27 Published 7:14 am Friday, September 27, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 208 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .417 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (687 total).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in MLB.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.211).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Max Fried (10-10) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Fried is trying to register his third quality start in a row in this game.

Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals – Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Grant Holmes Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

