How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 27
Published 7:14 am Friday, September 27, 2024
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 27, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 208 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta’s .417 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (687 total).
- The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in MLB.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).
- Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.211).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Max Fried (10-10) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Fried is trying to register his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2024
|Reds
|W 15-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Julian Aguiar
|9/20/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Valente Bellozo
|9/21/2024
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Fried
|Adam Oller
|9/22/2024
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Darren McCaughan
|9/24/2024
|Mets
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Luis Severino
|9/27/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Brady Singer
|9/28/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Seth Lugo
|9/29/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cole Ragans
|9/30/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Sean Manaea
|9/30/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|David Peterson
