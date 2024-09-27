How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Friday, September 27, 2024

The New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many solid options on today’s MLB slate.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 27

Cincinnati Reds (76-83) at Chicago Cubs (81-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA)

Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (10-6, 3.22 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (39-120) at Detroit Tigers (85-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

TV Channel: BSDET

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.37 ERA)

Casey Mize (2-6, 4.37 ERA) White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.68 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) at Washington Nationals (69-90)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA)

Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.15 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (74-85) at New York Yankees (93-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98 ERA) Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-8, 4.14 ERA)

Miami Marlins (59-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-85)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-10, 3.38 ERA)

José Berríos (16-10, 3.38 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.06 ERA)

Houston Astros (86-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (12-6, 2.88 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (78-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-79)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (6-11, 4.21 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (6-11, 4.21 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (7-11, 4.3 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

TV Channel: BSKC

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA)

Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (95-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-98)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

New York Mets (87-70) at Milwaukee Brewers (91-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

TV Channel: SNY

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (88-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

TV Channel: BSN

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-9, 4.11 ERA)

Pablo Lopez (15-9, 4.11 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.59 ERA)

Texas Rangers (75-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-96)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA)

Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA) Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA)

San Diego Padres (91-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

TV Channel: ARID

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (5-0, 3.71 ERA)

Merrill Kelly (5-0, 3.71 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (69-90) at Seattle Mariners (82-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)

Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-12, 4.43 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (81-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

When: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.7 ERA)

Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.7 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (9-11, 5.35 ERA)

