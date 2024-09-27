How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 27: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Friday, September 27, 2024
The New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many solid options on today’s MLB slate.
How to watch all the action in MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 27
Cincinnati Reds (76-83) at Chicago Cubs (81-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (10-6, 3.22 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (39-120) at Detroit Tigers (85-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.37 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-12, 3.68 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) at Washington Nationals (69-90)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.15 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (74-85) at New York Yankees (93-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.98 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-8, 4.14 ERA)
Miami Marlins (59-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-85)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (16-10, 3.38 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-4, 5.06 ERA)
Houston Astros (86-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (12-6, 2.88 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-79)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (6-11, 4.21 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (7-11, 4.3 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (10-10, 3.42 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (95-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-98)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.72 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)
New York Mets (87-70) at Milwaukee Brewers (91-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.85 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (88-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-9, 4.11 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.59 ERA)
Texas Rangers (75-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-96)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA)
San Diego Padres (91-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly (5-0, 3.71 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (69-90) at Seattle Mariners (82-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-12, 4.43 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (81-78) at San Francisco Giants (79-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (1-1, 2.7 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (9-11, 5.35 ERA)
