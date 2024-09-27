Braves vs. Royals: Betting Preview for Sept. 27 Published 5:31 am Friday, September 27, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (86-71) take on the Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:20 p.m. ET, Matt Olson will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves (-190), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Royals (+155) The over/under for this matchup is 7.5.

Braves vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190

Braves -190 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +155

Royals +155 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Fried is looking to earn his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Fried will look to extend a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB action with 208 total home runs.

Atlanta is 10th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Braves are 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (687 total runs).

The Braves are 16th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 20th in baseball.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.211).

