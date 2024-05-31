Robinson commits to Cats Published 2:02 pm Friday, May 31, 2024

Jaxson Robinson opted against remaining in the NBA Draft and will conclude his collegiate career at Kentucky.

Robinson played for Kentucky coach Mark Pope at BYU for two seasons and has a reputation as one of the top shooters in the nation. Robinson led the Cougars in scoring last season with 14.2 points per game and made 35 of his attempts from the 3-point line.

Robinson began his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to Arkansas. He transferred to BYU as a junior and played the past two years for Pope and the Cougars.

“Although my first two years didn’t go how I expected them to, I am forever grateful for every memory that was made,” Robinson told Jacon Myers of LeagueHim.com Thursday. “Coming into BYU for my junior year I obviously had so many people to prove wrong, but I also wanted to prove myself right. I have so much appreciation for Coach Pope and staff for taking me in and helping me develop into the player and person I am today. This past season meant everything to me and to be honored with the Big 12’s Sixth Man of the Year award was such a blessing.”

After his first season at BYU, Robinson committed to becoming more consistent and it paid off for the former Cougars guard.

“That pertained to consistency of shooting, defense, and leadership,” he said. “I think I made a huge jump in those areas from year one to year two. The thing that makes me most excited is knowing I have so much more I can give and I’m just now figuring it out.”